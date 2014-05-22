Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me
21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
- 146,730 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 33,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,977
- 115,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
- 127,103 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,985
- 129,370 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
- 128,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,542
- 84,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 130,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
- 69,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,885
- 63,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,750$1,239 Below Market
- 65,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 91,608 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 106,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 54,887 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
- 70,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 94,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,795$1,754 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.682 Reviews
Report abuse
CyberKatt,10/23/2009
Since buying this auto I have been totally impressed by its performance, the low cost of upkeep and the WOW factor, everyone loves the style, ride and the handling (for a car at this price more fun can't be had!). Now mind you this isn't a 300GT V/R4 (I owned one of those!! YOW!) or the fantastic EVO, it still holds it's own! There are also plenty of after market parts for it so personalizing it is a fun way to go! In conclusion if you're in the market for a cool auto, that's inexpensive to upkeep, handles well in the snow (I live in Wisconsin!!) and gives you that open road freedom this is the auto for you!
Related Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 2014
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2013
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2011
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2017
- Used Acura RLX 2015
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rockville MD
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Plano TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Lexington KY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Irving TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fort Worth TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2015 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2018 Bradenton FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Milwaukee WI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News