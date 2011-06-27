Vehicle overview

In the realm of four-seat, under-$30,000 convertibles, the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is one of the sportier entries. Now in its second year since a full redesign, the Spyder carries over mostly unchanged, offering the same radical styling and solid driving experience. Based on the regular Eclipse coupe, the Spyder comes with either four-cylinder or V6 power, a power-operated soft top and a two-person backseat.

The Eclipse's traditional soft top might seem a bit old-fashioned these days, given that competing convertibles like the Chrysler Sebring, Pontiac G6 and Volkswagen Eos 2.0T come with standard or optional retractable hardtops. However, the Spyder's soft top is well insulated from wind and road noise. Plus, the drop-top Eclipse has a nice-looking interior with generally solid-quality materials and an attractive, modern design. And in GT form, equipped with the V6 engine, this Mitsubishi can be quite sporty thanks to its substantial low-end torque and respectable handling ability.

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is not without flaws. Its backseat is small, and less useful than the accommodations in most other four-place convertibles. It's not as sporty as the rear-drive Ford Mustang, and performance from the four-cylinder GS model is especially lackluster. Our advice is to figure out your priorities: If you want a truly athletic convertible, go with a Mustang GT. If you want a comfy and refined cruiser, consider an Eos or a Toyota Camry Solara. If you want something in between, Mitsubishi's Eclipse Spyder GT just might be the right fit, as it mixes modern styling with respectable amounts of performance and comfort.