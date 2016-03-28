Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me
21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
- 128,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,542
- 84,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 130,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
- 69,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,885
- 127,103 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,985
- 63,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,750$1,239 Below Market
- 65,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 84,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
- 91,608 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 146,730 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 33,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,977
- 106,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 115,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
- 54,887 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
- 70,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 94,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,795$1,754 Below Market
- 64,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,955$1,143 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.878 Reviews
Report abuse
Tommy Ketcher,03/28/2016
GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
This is a really fun car to drive, The top comes down and back up in 18 seconds with no issues 12 years. Have not had a single repair in the 72,800 miles I have put on it. Replaced the Battery, Tires in 2013 and other than that nothing except the recommended services such as Oil Changes. Vandals sliced open the Convertible top in 2017 and I took it to a Company in Kansas City, KS under insurance. Top King specializes in that kind of work and it is flawless again. I have considered trading it in several times but can find nothing that I would like to have under 50k that would take its place. Paint is like new, some hazing on Headlight covers that I need to take to have detailed.
Related Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rockville MD
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Plano TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Lexington KY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Irving TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fort Worth TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2015 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018 Manassas VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2017 New Haven CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News