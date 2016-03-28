Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

This is a really fun car to drive, The top comes down and back up in 18 seconds with no issues 12 years. Have not had a single repair in the 72,800 miles I have put on it. Replaced the Battery, Tires in 2013 and other than that nothing except the recommended services such as Oil Changes. Vandals sliced open the Convertible top in 2017 and I took it to a Company in Kansas City, KS under insurance. Top King specializes in that kind of work and it is flawless again. I have considered trading it in several times but can find nothing that I would like to have under 50k that would take its place. Paint is like new, some hazing on Headlight covers that I need to take to have detailed.

