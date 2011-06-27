2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride quality, smooth V6 power in GT trim, easy-to-use convertible top, minimal wind buffeting with the top down.
- Sloppy handling compared to its competitors, uninspired interior design, intolerable rear seats, side airbags and antilock brakes are available only on GTS model.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,019 - $4,012
Edmunds' Expert Review
A comfortable and affordable drop top, but those seeking real performance should look elsewhere.
2005 Highlights
New for 2005 is the REMIX Edition that features a unique shift knob and steering wheel, leather front seating surfaces, a six-disc CD changer, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome exhaust tip, color-keyed door mirrors, alloy fuel door and REMIX Edition badge.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
benz,04/15/2005
The media will just not give this company any breaks. The public needs to know this car is not only fun and comfortable but it looks great and is VERY reliable. I have driven these vehicles since 1996 and have never had any problems.
Pebbles,03/25/2005
I love my GTS Spyder. Living in an area with many curvy 2 lane blacktop roads, it hugs the road beautifully.Since it is only me & my 100 lb dog that ride in it every day, comfort is not an issue. I get great gas mileage and love the summer when I can put the top down. It has great performance from a stop going from 0 to 60 in no time. I have no regrets!!
screeli,09/11/2005
This is my second Eclipse and despite the handful of negatives I had with my past Eclipse, this one has been great. The exterior style in its class is well above par. The car handles and performs well despite the number of cars in its class that may perform slightly better. The reality is, however, that very few cars can compare in this price range that offer a convertible and don't look as if they were built for your grandparents. The Eclipse is fun to drive, affordable and reliable. To me that is all that matters.
benz,04/01/2005
I have owned several dating back to 1996 they are great reliable cars that are fun to drive, the media always gives Mits bad press on old issues and fails to tell the public what really great cars they are
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
