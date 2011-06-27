  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride quality, smooth V6 power in GT trim, easy-to-use convertible top, minimal wind buffeting with the top down.
  • Sloppy handling compared to its competitors, uninspired interior design, intolerable rear seats, side airbags and antilock brakes are available only on GTS model.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$2,019 - $4,012
Used Eclipse Spyder for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A comfortable and affordable drop top, but those seeking real performance should look elsewhere.

2005 Highlights

New for 2005 is the REMIX Edition that features a unique shift knob and steering wheel, leather front seating surfaces, a six-disc CD changer, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome exhaust tip, color-keyed door mirrors, alloy fuel door and REMIX Edition badge.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

5(63%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun To Drive
benz,04/15/2005
The media will just not give this company any breaks. The public needs to know this car is not only fun and comfortable but it looks great and is VERY reliable. I have driven these vehicles since 1996 and have never had any problems.
Love It!
Pebbles,03/25/2005
I love my GTS Spyder. Living in an area with many curvy 2 lane blacktop roads, it hugs the road beautifully.Since it is only me & my 100 lb dog that ride in it every day, comfort is not an issue. I get great gas mileage and love the summer when I can put the top down. It has great performance from a stop going from 0 to 60 in no time. I have no regrets!!
The She-Clipse
screeli,09/11/2005
This is my second Eclipse and despite the handful of negatives I had with my past Eclipse, this one has been great. The exterior style in its class is well above par. The car handles and performs well despite the number of cars in its class that may perform slightly better. The reality is, however, that very few cars can compare in this price range that offer a convertible and don't look as if they were built for your grandparents. The Eclipse is fun to drive, affordable and reliable. To me that is all that matters.
Love to drive
benz,04/01/2005
I have owned several dating back to 1996 they are great reliable cars that are fun to drive, the media always gives Mits bad press on old issues and fails to tell the public what really great cars they are
See all 19 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs
More about the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M), GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

Can't find a used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,163.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,665.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,722.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles