This is my second Eclipse and despite the handful of negatives I had with my past Eclipse, this one has been great. The exterior style in its class is well above par. The car handles and performs well despite the number of cars in its class that may perform slightly better. The reality is, however, that very few cars can compare in this price range that offer a convertible and don't look as if they were built for your grandparents. The Eclipse is fun to drive, affordable and reliable. To me that is all that matters.

