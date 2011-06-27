Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews
Lots O' Fun Behind the Wheel
Since buying this auto I have been totally impressed by its performance, the low cost of upkeep and the WOW factor, everyone loves the style, ride and the handling (for a car at this price more fun can't be had!). Now mind you this isn't a 300GT V/R4 (I owned one of those!! YOW!) or the fantastic EVO, it still holds it's own! There are also plenty of after market parts for it so personalizing it is a fun way to go! In conclusion if you're in the market for a cool auto, that's inexpensive to upkeep, handles well in the snow (I live in Wisconsin!!) and gives you that open road freedom this is the auto for you!
Most reliable vehicle i have ever owned
I bought my 03' spyder gts in Nov. 2011 with 127k miles at a used lot. I am writing this on 5/22/2014. I love this vehicle. So much. I have the 5 speed manual tranny, and this thing has some JUICE, to the point where, despite having been through 2 fender benders with no repairs other than cosmetics, still beats the faster 2007+ mustangs and ricer hondas/nissans/scions. Oh, my 03 eclipse is completely 100% totally stock. It now has 178k miles and not only runs brand spankin' new but still beats new cars in accel. contests. Despire neglecting oil changes, being through 2 wrecks, taking it off roading, putting it through hell on the street, this is the most reliable vehicle i have ever owned.
The Spydy GT Automatic/Manual transmisission
Sweet. There's not much else that can be said. You can switch to manual and blast around slow moving vehicles at nearly 140 miles an hour. The G's pin your head to the head rest. Thank goodness that the Eagles are rated for 149 mph.
Don't do it
When I first purchased this vehicle it was an absolute treat. Lots of fun, fast, and easy on the eyes. I have to warn you, if you are going to be driving a lot, stay away! I am now in the process of selling it, but it spends more time in the shop than on the market. In the last 2 months it been in the shop 6 times to the tune of 4000 dollars in repairs. I've had to replace the engine (no warranty) and now the computer is all over the place, turning off components such as the AC as it pleases. The car is awful in extreme heat! AC kills all horsepower. The top no longer works electrically. Just awful. If you plan on only putting only 5k a year in miles, then maybe buy it
Cracking dash
This was a nice car until it hit 45,000 miles. Bad enough a rebuilt clutch cost me $2,000, but the dash is cracked like it had 245,000 miles on it and the posts on each side of the windshield are flaking. I have taken really good care of this car and it is worse off than cars I've owned for twice as long. If you buy a Mitsubishi, buy it new and get rid of it before you've owned it for 5 years.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse Spyder
Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage