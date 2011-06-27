Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,015
|$3,446
|Clean
|$2,014
|$2,689
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,037
|$2,317
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,385
|$1,565
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,632
|$4,068
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,343
|$3,628
|$4,342
|Average
|$1,765
|$2,748
|$3,278
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,869
|$2,213
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$3,173
|$3,689
|Clean
|$2,016
|$2,830
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,144
|$2,481
|Rough
|$1,022
|$1,457
|$1,675
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,004
|$3,481
|Clean
|$1,927
|$2,679
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,029
|$2,341
|Rough
|$977
|$1,380
|$1,581
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$2,765
|$3,212
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,466
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,328
|$1,868
|$2,160
|Rough
|$893
|$1,270
|$1,458
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,904
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,590
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,346
|$1,962
|$2,294
|Rough
|$906
|$1,334
|$1,549