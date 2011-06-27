Estimated values
2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$3,990
|$4,613
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,666
|$4,231
|Average
|$2,184
|$3,019
|$3,469
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,372
|$2,707
2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,619
|$3,602
|$4,162
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,309
|$3,818
|Average
|$1,972
|$2,725
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,141
|$2,442