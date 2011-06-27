Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Great Car jim5660 , 06/19/2013 LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful Most of the reviews on the car are positive. However,if you read the Edmunds review, it sounds like this car belongs in the 19th century. What is the purpose of a car? To get one from point A to point B safely, comfortably, and reasonably economically. The Grand Marquis does all of this very well. I get 27 MPG on the highway and average 23 around town. I drive it conservatively. I'm tired of Edmunds and others running down these cars in favor of more sporty handling vehicles that corner better. What the heck do you need that for? As for interior space, the claim that the Sable is just as big is just not true. The Sable is 6" narrower. Maybe the 'experts' need to reassess a cars purpose. Report Abuse

Wonderful car!! sadchevyowner , 09/10/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful My wife and I love her 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis "Palm Beach" edition. We purchased her Grand Marquis 14 months ago. It had 15700 miles. My wife had been driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 that was purchased new. It only had 18000 miles when we sold it. In many ways the Lexus was nice, but it had very uncomfortable seats. The Grand Marquis has exceedingly comfortable seats with lumbar support on both sides. Her Mercury also has the air suspension system and it rides like a dream. We would highly recommend this car. It is really a shame that it is no longer available as a new car, so my advice would be to find a low mileage late model Grand Marquis Report Abuse

2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Tom Stipp , 04/22/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Having owned and driven many late model cars, my 2008 Grand Marquis is one of the very best.Fuel mileage in the upper 20's hwy, extremely comfortable and roomy, excellent reliability, award winning safety record many years in a row. The so called experts would have you believe the body style is outdated and recommends buying one of the newer more up to date not so safe and not very comfortable boxie vehicles on the market they say is more stylish. Had you rather be in a not so safe stylish one or one that has won safety records years in a row if involved in a serious crash which could happen to anyone at anytime? I will stick to my Merc, its a great car. Report Abuse

Extremely Satisfied in Montgomery AL John Kline , 10/12/2007 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I had a Crown Vic with 200K miles and never spent a dime except on regular maintenance, tires and brakes, so I bought the Grand Marquis LS and get 27 miles per gallon on the road at 65-75 mph. Rides great. Wonderful buy for the money. Accelerates very well, handles well and sits very comfortable Tried the Sable, but easily made the choice. Certainly a wonderful car; could not be more pleased, I like its design, even if it is more than a decade old. I am a young 68 years old who works out two hours a day, works a 12 hour day and enjoys life. This is a car for a person with the maturity and self confidence to handle it--a person who can afford to pay more, but chooses not to. Report Abuse