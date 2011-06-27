  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,969$13,073$15,944
Clean$8,605$12,536$15,215
Average$7,875$11,462$13,757
Rough$7,145$10,388$12,298
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,451$11,034$12,234
Clean$9,067$10,580$11,674
Average$8,298$9,674$10,555
Rough$7,529$8,768$9,436
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,563$11,758$13,368
Clean$9,174$11,275$12,756
Average$8,396$10,309$11,534
Rough$7,619$9,343$10,311
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,382$10,760$13,124
Clean$7,082$10,318$12,524
Average$6,482$9,434$11,323
Rough$5,881$8,550$10,123
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,433$10,834$13,213
Clean$7,131$10,389$12,608
Average$6,526$9,499$11,400
Rough$5,921$8,609$10,191
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,136$11,858$14,462
Clean$7,805$11,371$13,801
Average$7,143$10,397$12,478
Rough$6,481$9,423$11,155
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,144$11,870$14,476
Clean$7,813$11,382$13,814
Average$7,150$10,407$12,490
Rough$6,488$9,432$11,166
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,501$15,305$18,667
Clean$10,074$14,677$17,813
Average$9,220$13,419$16,105
Rough$8,366$12,162$14,398
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,011$11,676$14,239
Clean$7,685$11,196$13,588
Average$7,033$10,237$12,286
Rough$6,382$9,278$10,983
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,333$6,317$7,704
Clean$4,157$6,057$7,351
Average$3,805$5,538$6,647
Rough$3,452$5,019$5,942
Sell my 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,389 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,389 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,389 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ranges from $5,921 to $13,213, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.