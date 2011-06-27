Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,969
|$13,073
|$15,944
|Clean
|$8,605
|$12,536
|$15,215
|Average
|$7,875
|$11,462
|$13,757
|Rough
|$7,145
|$10,388
|$12,298
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,451
|$11,034
|$12,234
|Clean
|$9,067
|$10,580
|$11,674
|Average
|$8,298
|$9,674
|$10,555
|Rough
|$7,529
|$8,768
|$9,436
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,563
|$11,758
|$13,368
|Clean
|$9,174
|$11,275
|$12,756
|Average
|$8,396
|$10,309
|$11,534
|Rough
|$7,619
|$9,343
|$10,311
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,382
|$10,760
|$13,124
|Clean
|$7,082
|$10,318
|$12,524
|Average
|$6,482
|$9,434
|$11,323
|Rough
|$5,881
|$8,550
|$10,123
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,433
|$10,834
|$13,213
|Clean
|$7,131
|$10,389
|$12,608
|Average
|$6,526
|$9,499
|$11,400
|Rough
|$5,921
|$8,609
|$10,191
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,136
|$11,858
|$14,462
|Clean
|$7,805
|$11,371
|$13,801
|Average
|$7,143
|$10,397
|$12,478
|Rough
|$6,481
|$9,423
|$11,155
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,144
|$11,870
|$14,476
|Clean
|$7,813
|$11,382
|$13,814
|Average
|$7,150
|$10,407
|$12,490
|Rough
|$6,488
|$9,432
|$11,166
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,501
|$15,305
|$18,667
|Clean
|$10,074
|$14,677
|$17,813
|Average
|$9,220
|$13,419
|$16,105
|Rough
|$8,366
|$12,162
|$14,398
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,011
|$11,676
|$14,239
|Clean
|$7,685
|$11,196
|$13,588
|Average
|$7,033
|$10,237
|$12,286
|Rough
|$6,382
|$9,278
|$10,983
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,333
|$6,317
|$7,704
|Clean
|$4,157
|$6,057
|$7,351
|Average
|$3,805
|$5,538
|$6,647
|Rough
|$3,452
|$5,019
|$5,942