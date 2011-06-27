Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

Best Family Van Ever Dave D , 04/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We purchased our standard height, 144 WB Sprinter to accomodate our family of 8. Let me just say this is an outstanding vehicle. We purchased it based on the SAFETY and comfort features that MB offers. Also, there is a good 2-3 feet behind the 3rd row, which provides ample space for stollers, and groceries, and suitcases without having to remove the 3rd row. Driving is very comfortable and my petite wife doesn't feel lost behind the wheel on the road. It feels like you are driving a car and you get no hint of the size of the van...until you go to park it. The 144WB is big without being too big and still fits in a parking space, although you take ever last inch of it. A great, great van. Report Abuse

Excellent Family Van happycamper17 , 04/29/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this van to tote around our large family (9 kids). We have owned (and worn out) a Chevy Express 3500 and a Ford F-350, both 15 passengers and are very pleased with the Sprinter. More room than any of the competitors and much much better gas milage. Drives like a much smaller vehicle and not at all intimidating, even my wife loves to drive it. Parking is always an issue with large vans, but the visibility in the sprinter is excellent. Heartily recommend. Report Abuse

Another $6000.00 in repairs! Mike , 01/03/2017 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I'm a courier. I drive about 30-40,000 miles per year. This is my second Sprinter( a 2005 & a 2010). The reason I bought 2 was the cargo capacity and interior height. At the time of purchases there was no comparable vans. Now there are! Service is VERY expensive, as you are buying Mercedes parts. Dealership service locations are few and far between. Both vans had deep surface rust before 3 years (I didn't even know vehicles could rust anymore). This is the most unstable The (traction-wise) vehicle I have ever owned - I use snow tires year round. Never again for me! Updated review. In the last 16,000 miles I have spent more than $3000.00 in a FAILED attempt to consistently get fuel from the gas tank to the engine!!! The "service" techs are still trying to figure out the problem. Updated review. Sold it to someone who has to now put $2700.00 into a wiring harness because some sensor/tank "exploded" under the van. It just keeps on getting better, doesn't it? Once again, the fuel delivery system. Add to this bill, the DEF system (ever wonder why this "idea" never caught on ). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst Investment Ever. Sprinter is a Money Sucker AR , 07/05/2017 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Where do I begin. The Radio is a possessed and worthless waste of space. Battery Drains, Stops working for no reason, Finally just had to pull the fuse and ride silent for the last 6 months or so I owned it. DEF/DPF issues: These engines and system has never gotten the bugs worked out. Oil recommended my MB specs (read: required) cannot handle the 1200 degrees that the engines put out to try and "burn off" the soot. These engines eventually destroy themselves from the inside out. EGR valve clogs, DEF tank sensors, N0x sensors fail, and once this starts it is THOUSANDS of dollars in repairs. Ranging from about $1,100 to up to $6000. The OM642 Engine is said by some "A Ticking timebomb" if it doesn't fail.. it will most certainly drain your wallet and your desire to continue to want to own it. Speaking of Service: Regular Mercedes dealerships want NOTHING to do with these. They don't want to service them. I had diehard diesel mechanics who refused to work on my Sprinter. On a Sprinter Forum.. people have mechanics just throw parts at problems to the tune of thousands of dollars- to not actually fix the problem.. and they suggest driving your sprinter to Golden Colorado to have a guy repair it- I'm SERIOUS! Lightbulbs: I changed nearly every lightbulb on this van. Felt like it was a full-time job. The headlights will blow if you hit a bad pothole. Advice by diehards "Just carry spares." Speaking of what to carry with you- suggestion is to carry a scanner with you at all times to diagnose problems. Why should I have to carry a scan tool with me to drive daily? That is ludicrous! I sold my Sprinter 2 years to the day and only put 14,000 miles on it when I owned it. The longest I went without a "Check" light on the dash was 21 days! I thought I was buying quality, I had hoped to run it to 500,000 Miles! It started its "Death Cycle" at around 165K. I feel bad for the person who bought it from the dealer I traded it into. They have nothing to look forward to other then other than DEF/DPF problems and costly repairs in the THOU$AND$ in the very near future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse