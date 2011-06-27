Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews
Drives Like a Dream
Sharon - Retired N Henderson , 08/13/2020
CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2017 CLS550 drives like an absolute dream. The V8 engine takes you wherever you want to go as fast as you want to get there. The safety features sell the car alone, everything is at your fingers tip. The curves on this car will always stand out as sleek and inviting, the car will Remain Classy Forever as will it’s Driver.....
