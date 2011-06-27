  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

CLS400 CAR I EVER OWNED

abacomike, 12/06/2013
CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
42 of 44 people found this review helpful

Just purchased a new 2014 Mercedes CLS 550 (MSRP $82,210). I usually purchase E350 Sedans, but because of the superior, outstanding deal I got on this vehicle, I could not resist. First noticeable difference is the outstanding power and performance - 402 hp in a 4.7 liter V8. Fit and Finish are outstanding. Interior design and comfort in front seats is astounding. The ride is smoother and more refined than anything I have ever driven. The car is "dead-out" gorgeous. Safety features like lane-tracking, blind spot monitors and PARKTRONIC are comforting and impeccably designed. Harman/Kardon audio system is unsurpassed in clarity and sound separation. Best car I have ever owned.

Love this car!

jrcast79, 03/17/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had my eye on this car for awhile and finally purchased last week. Really like the balance between peformance and looks. I test drove several of its competitors and I think this is hands down the winner.

My Dream Car

Mike Himel, 10/15/2016
CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Combines performance of a sports car with sophistication and elegance. You will find yourself making up errands to run just to drive this amazing car.

Chinese parts

richgaz, 03/26/2014
15 of 26 people found this review helpful

Just had 6 essential relays replaced all from China. The car has been in the MB shop for two weeks now trying to find other problems. Never had a brand new car not start. THis problem has brought to light that MB probably has chinese parts splattered all over. So why does this car cost so much? Germans think they can out engineer bad parts. Hardly. I will not but another MB. Over priced for cheap parts - and they still fail no matter how well the design.

Ride Quality???

Paul, 12/10/2017
CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 8 people found this review helpful

I test drove a 2014 cls550 4matic with 50k on the clock, I was not impressed by the ride quality at all, I expected the air ride to be more comfortable, I felt every crack in the road and the road noise was bad, the tires were new with plenty of tread, I will stick with my 2014 Audi s5 prestige much smoother ride and less road noise....also the the head room was terrible even in the driver seat and I'm 6 foot....my 2 door s5 has much more head room.

