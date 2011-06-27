Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

CLS400 CAR I EVER OWNED abacomike , 12/06/2013 CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful Just purchased a new 2014 Mercedes CLS 550 (MSRP $82,210). I usually purchase E350 Sedans, but because of the superior, outstanding deal I got on this vehicle, I could not resist. First noticeable difference is the outstanding power and performance - 402 hp in a 4.7 liter V8. Fit and Finish are outstanding. Interior design and comfort in front seats is astounding. The ride is smoother and more refined than anything I have ever driven. The car is "dead-out" gorgeous. Safety features like lane-tracking, blind spot monitors and PARKTRONIC are comforting and impeccably designed. Harman/Kardon audio system is unsurpassed in clarity and sound separation. Best car I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! jrcast79 , 03/17/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my eye on this car for awhile and finally purchased last week. Really like the balance between peformance and looks. I test drove several of its competitors and I think this is hands down the winner. Report Abuse

My Dream Car Mike Himel , 10/15/2016 CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Combines performance of a sports car with sophistication and elegance. You will find yourself making up errands to run just to drive this amazing car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Chinese parts richgaz , 03/26/2014 15 of 26 people found this review helpful Just had 6 essential relays replaced all from China. The car has been in the MB shop for two weeks now trying to find other problems. Never had a brand new car not start. THis problem has brought to light that MB probably has chinese parts splattered all over. So why does this car cost so much? Germans think they can out engineer bad parts. Hardly. I will not but another MB. Over priced for cheap parts - and they still fail no matter how well the design. Report Abuse