Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,358
|$26,034
|$29,321
|Clean
|$21,068
|$24,537
|$27,632
|Average
|$18,488
|$21,543
|$24,253
|Rough
|$15,909
|$18,549
|$20,874
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,580
|$39,848
|$44,560
|Clean
|$32,585
|$37,556
|$41,993
|Average
|$28,595
|$32,974
|$36,858
|Rough
|$24,606
|$28,391
|$31,723
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,030
|$39,738
|$43,954
|Clean
|$33,009
|$37,453
|$41,421
|Average
|$28,968
|$32,883
|$36,357
|Rough
|$24,926
|$28,313
|$31,292
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,719
|$24,785
|$28,414
|Clean
|$19,524
|$23,359
|$26,777
|Average
|$17,133
|$20,509
|$23,503
|Rough
|$14,743
|$17,659
|$20,229