Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. An odometer that reads 52,986 miles speaks for itself. This 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. No need to stress over if this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Gaithersburg.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6B4C59ED099059

Stock: 099059

Certified Pre-Owned: No

