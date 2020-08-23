Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

227 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 227 listings
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    39,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $31,274

    $8,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    34,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $11,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    75,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,966

    $3,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    57,779 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,495

    $3,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    76,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,998

    $3,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Red
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    61,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,470

    $7,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    83,888 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,000

    $1,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    52,986 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,966

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    40,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,086

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    83,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,985

    $466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    42,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,850

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    28,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,566

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    85,676 miles
    4 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,999

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    78,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,990

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    35,527 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    45,836 miles

    $30,966

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    93,460 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,071

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    53,419 miles

    $29,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 227 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
  4. Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
3.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Amazing performance, terrible fuel economy
Sami Revah,07/23/2017
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The performance, ride, comfort and amenities are all amazing. The car is fun to drive and fun to just sit in. There is a price to pay, though. Having all that power and torque on tap makes it too tempting to drive the car aggressively. But when you do, you'll get nowhere near the car's rated mpg estimate. I've only had mine a few weeks now and I'm getting around 15 mpg. Maybe that will improve once the initial thrill has worn off, maybe not.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
6 Series Gran Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.