Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Titanium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive only has 39,230mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive. This 2014 6 Series 640i xDrive has extra options like the BMW navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this BMW 6 Series even more dependable. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2014 BMW 6 Series: The 2014 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling Coupe, Convertible, or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with Very quick acceleration, confident high-speed performance, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, and long list of active-safety technologies and innovations All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6B8C52ED452698

Stock: ED452698

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020