Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 39,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,274$8,854 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Titanium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive only has 39,230mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive. This 2014 6 Series 640i xDrive has extra options like the BMW navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this BMW 6 Series even more dependable. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2014 BMW 6 Series: The 2014 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling Coupe, Convertible, or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with Very quick acceleration, confident high-speed performance, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, and long list of active-safety technologies and innovations All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C52ED452698
Stock: ED452698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$11,289 Below Market
Executive Motor Carz - Lake Forest / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C58EDZ72548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,966$3,396 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 75,810 miles, you can feel confident that this 6-Series Gran Coupe is in prime condition. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. This car can hold its own with its powerful 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe's 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this 6-Series Gran Coupe with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C59ED129617
Stock: 129617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,779 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,495$3,272 Below Market
Auto Lenders of Voorhees - Voorhees / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Black 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe 3.0L I6 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles RWD Well Equipped with, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telesco
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C59ED317643
Stock: ED317643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 76,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,998$3,730 Below Market
Schwieters Chevrolet of Cold Spring - Cold Spring / Minnesota
**THIS IS ONE SCHWEET RIDE HERE!!** **VERY PEPPY 3.0L TURBOCHARGED 6 CYLINDER ENGINE** **SUNROOF** **ALL THE GOODIES WITH THIS ONE!!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C59ED452701
Stock: 201002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 61,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,470$7,084 Below Market
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C5XEDZ72308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,888 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,000$1,310 Below Market
Cardinaleway Mazda - Las Vegas / Nevada
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2014 6 Series, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text or email. We look forward to hearing from you! Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C58ED452544
Stock: U2981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$28,966$1,246 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. An odometer that reads 52,986 miles speaks for itself. This 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. No need to stress over if this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M-Sport comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Gaithersburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C59ED099059
Stock: 099059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,086
Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas
This Space Gray Metallic 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i Gran Coupe might be just the vehicle for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $30,086. A charming space gray metallic exterior and a black interior are just what you need in your next ride. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C55ED129002
Stock: 200710B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,985$466 Below Market
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Sapphire Metallic Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 BMW 6 Series? This is it. This 2014 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 2014 BMW 6 Series has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 640i. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C50EDZ04605
Stock: EDZ04605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 42,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,850
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C59ED129438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$34,566
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Automatic M-Package is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 28,926 miles, you can feel confident that this 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Automatic M-Package is in prime condition. This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Automatic M-Package has been smoke free since when it was new. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Automatic M-Package is equipped with a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You can count on the 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Automatic M-Package creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Hyattsville! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C54ED099261
Stock: 099261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,676 miles4 Accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,999$441 Below Market
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
Billed as a four-door coupe, the 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is a midsize sport sedan with a high level of luxury amenities and a measure of style that you won't find in the similarly sized 5 Series sedan. Standard on the 640i Gran Coupe are 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglamps, automatic wipers, parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof, six-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustments and memory functions), heated front seats, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control and a rearview camera. Electronic features include Bluetooth; a navigation system; real-time traffic information; voice controls; satellite radio with a one-year subscription; the iDrive electronics interface with smartphone app integration; and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The M Sport package includes 19- or 20-inch double-spoke wheels, lower-body aero styling, a unique three-spoke steering wheel, a faux-suede headliner and a higher (155 mph) top speed limiter. Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors; a rearview camera and the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C56ED317342
Stock: 2524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,990$420 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Non-Smoker vehicle, JUST REPRICED FROM $28,990, $2,700 below NADA Retail! Excellent Condition. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, DARK RED SYCAMORE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels.WHY BUY FROM USHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.OPTION PACKAGESCOLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com explains "While its numerically lower and higher kin constitute practical transportation for the well-heeled, the more exclusive 6 Series models are for buyers more interested in style and image. They offer heaping portions of both, and a hearty helping of BMW's stellar driving dynamics. ".Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C56ED099326
Stock: 20149326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 35,527 milesDelivery Available*
$32,990
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 Creek Road Delanco, NJ 08075 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C56ED760367
Stock: 2000631007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 45,836 miles
$30,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 45,836 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this 6-Series Gran Coupe is one really great deal. This BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe has been smoke free since when it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You can count on the 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe like this at any price! Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this 6-Series Gran Coupe today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Glenelg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C50ED128789
Stock: 128789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,460 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,071
Brooklyn Mitsubishi - Brooklyn / New York
BROOKLYN MITSUBISHI IS THE NUMBER ONE MITSUBISHI DEALER IN THE TRI-STATE AREA!!!, Oil Change Performed, 120 point inspection Performed, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Inputs, Hands Free Calling, Navigation-GPS, Back Up Camera, Sunroof-Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, New Tires, New Brakes, 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 351M) Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Automatic High Beams, Ceramic Control Surrounds, Cold Weather Package, Concierge Services, Contrast Stitching, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display (HUD), Heated Multi-Contour Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish, LED Fog Lights, Lighting Package, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Sport Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Without Lines Designation Outside. 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD Black Sapphire Metallic 20/29 City/Highway MPGPrice Does not include tax, title, license, destination charges( If Applicable ), finance charges, or any reconditioning fees. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised special excludes state tax, title, license, registration, NY state inspection, NYS tire recycling fee, finance charges, lender and dealer fees if applicable. All internet starting prices expire at 12:01 PM today. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales manager. 99% APPROVAL RATE. Bad Credit? When others say sorry we say You're Approved. The Cleanest pre-owned vehicles on the market. If it doesn't look and drive NEW we don't sell it. No Games, No Gimmicks, No hidden fees. The price you see is the price pay. Conveniently located in Brooklyn, NY; we offer airport and metro pickup & drop off, along with valet parking. Over 1000 New & Pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Find the vehicle of your dreams at Brooklyn Mitsubishi. CALL (718) 345-1600 NYC DCA # 1170293 DMV # 7089608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C52ED452572
Stock: ED452572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2019
- 53,419 miles
$29,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS ($1900.00) Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor EXECUTIVE PACKAGE ($4500.00) Multi-Zone A/C Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Premium Sound System Rear A/C Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW 6 Series. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C53EDZ72389
Stock: EDZ72389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 5(33%)
- 4(33%)
- 2(33%)
Related BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Alexandria VA
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Los Angeles CA
- Used BMW X2 Lancaster PA
- Used BMW 5 Series Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 6 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW 4 Series Savannah GA
- Used BMW X1 Long Beach CA
- Used BMW M3 Salem OR
- Used BMW X2 Gilbert AZ
- Used BMW X1 Louisville KY
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.