Used 2014 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

- 40,400 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Specialties Automotive Group - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8EN077864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,634 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,942$1,781 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2014 AUDI S7 PRESTIGE - 80,634 MILES - MOONLIGHT BLUE EX TERIOR / LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR - 2 OWNERS - ALWAYS SERVICED AT AUDI DEALERSHIP EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Blind spot monitor, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Tilt/slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 20 aluminum wheels, 4.0L Turbocharged V8, All Wheel Drive, 7 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8EN048493
Stock: 13895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 101,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,000$1,803 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
New Price! **CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, **COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **COOLED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **SIRIUS XM, **AWD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 14 Speakers, 19'' x 9'' 5-Parallel-S-Spoke Design Wheels, 3-Step Heated Rear Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Innovation Package, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Night Vision Assistant w/Pedestrian Detection, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/CD/DVD/HD Radio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers. 17/27 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC6EN066006
Stock: 16602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,822 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,950
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes Benz of Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Audi S7 Prestige with 45,645mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S7 Prestige is in a league of its own This 2014 S7 Prestige has extra options like the Audi navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Audi S7 even more dependable. More information about the 2014 Audi S7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. This model sets itself apart with good rear seat space, hatchback versatility, potent RS7, advanced navigation system, A shape like no other, responsive handling, class-leading tech features, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, and comfortable ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9EN145346
Stock: EN145346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 39,696 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,998
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC2EN041037
Stock: 19176818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,384 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT**HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**HID HEADLIGHTS**SATELLITE RADIO**POWER LIFTGATE**BOSE SOUND SYSTEM**REAR PARKING AID**FULLY LOADED**A MUST SEE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9EN117370
Stock: 117370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,981
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC3EN148291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,405
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9EN066131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,156 miles
$26,790
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2BFC6EN089467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,700
James Hodge Ford Lincoln - Muskogee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC7EN155745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,002$3,318 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2015 Audi S7, Appointed with the 4.0T Trim and is finished in Blue over Black Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 10273 miles below market average!17/27 City/Highway MPG 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5FN020510
Stock: 309787W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,444
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Audi S7 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9FN007050
Stock: 007050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Glacier White Metallic Audi S7 4.0T AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Black Optic Package (Exterior Mirrors in Body Color and Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte), Cold Weather Package (Heated Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), Driver Assistance Package (Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, and Front & Rear Corner View Camera System), High-Gloss Black Package, 12-Way Power S Sport Diamond Quilting Seats, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, BOSE Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, and Variably intermittent wipers. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Odometer is 25265 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sizzling turbocharged V8 power; good fuel economy; sporty handling; compliant ride; handy hatchback; sublime interior. Source: Edmunds* To keep up with the brawny shape, Audi designers gave the 2015 S7 a number of exclusive designs. An S-specific Audi Singleframe grille, adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights; black brake calipers and quad exhaust outlets help signal its sporting intentions. An artful body shell often entails a sacrifice in functionality, but the S7Audi designers were able to create a visually pleasing roofline while preserving rear headroom. The S7 is also a sensory delight with genuine wood and aluminum trim, LED accent lighting, and Valcona leather-lined heated front seats. Which can be had with ventilation and massage functions. Even with 450 turbocharged horsepower in a purring V8 engine and 406lb-ft of torque, the engineering greatness extends beyond the engine. The S7 rides on a sport-tuned Audi adaptive air su
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5FN038327
Stock: P7548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 47,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Premium Audio.This all wheel drive 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Oolong Gray Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 47,888 miles this 2015 S7 with a 4.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads Up Display, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Digital Media Storage, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Audi today at *888-445-2759 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB! Byers Audi serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Audi Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Audi S7 comes factory equipped with an impressive 4.0 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance. Byers Audi is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Audi in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Cross Traffic Alerts, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Audi Financial Financing?* You can use our Audi Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB. Our Byers Audi Audi Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Audi Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Audi Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Audi used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Audi S7 for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Audi finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Audi S7 for sale. Byers Audi has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Audi difference!Byers Audi Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB stock # I194584A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC1FN030340
Stock: I194584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 71,194 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,850
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Garnet Red Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Audi S7. This 2013 Audi S7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this 2013 Audi S7 Prestige and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2013 Audi S7 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Find the quickest driving route in this Audi S7 Prestige using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2013 Audi S7: From a design standpoint, the new Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the so-called MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer, is also revolutionary. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, A shape like no other, good rear seat space, advanced navigation system, hatchback versatility, responsive handling, exceptional interior trims and materials, and class-leading tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC2DN098529
Stock: DN098529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,995
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4FN005996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,680 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$31,980
CARite of Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9DN112944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,230 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC0FN036663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
