Used 2014 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    40,400 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    80,634 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,942

    $1,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    101,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,000

    $1,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    45,822 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,950

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    39,696 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    89,384 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    27,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,981

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    64,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,405

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    105,156 miles

    $26,790

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    78,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,700

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    42,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,002

    $3,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    90,055 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,444

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    24,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,000

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    47,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    71,194 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,850

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    43,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    52,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $31,980

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    35,230 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S7
  4. Used 2014 Audi S7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S7

Read recent reviews for the Audi S7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
S7 Engine Malfunction Fault
s7george,12/28/2013
Engine Malfunction Light came on after 60km. 4 months later and 8350km and 3 more times of the fault light coming on Audi can only say that it is a set of circumstances in the fuel system that causes low pressure and the engine malfunction light to come on. Audi has changed the pressure switch and the fuel pump numerous times now but with NO success. Has anyone else had this problem? Very discouraged with reliability and Audi not being able to isolate problem and fix it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings