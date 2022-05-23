What is the CX-9?

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row midsize SUV and currently the largest SUV in the automaker's lineup, sitting above the recently introduced Mazda CX-50. An all-new three-row crossover SUV dubbed the CX-90 is on the horizon, though, which could mean the CX-9's days are numbered.

But for 2023, we don't expect any significant updates for the CX-9. That said, updates over the past few years like standard all-wheel drive and an upgraded infotainment system have done a lot to keep it from falling behind in a highly competitive class. The CX-9 impresses with surprisingly sporty handling for a three-row SUV, and its interior looks and feels much more premium than you might expect.

Just about every mainstream automaker has an SUV in this class so the competition is stiff. Some of Edmunds' top picks include the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas. If you don't need a third row (and the CX-9's is one of the least spacious third rows around), the new Mazda CX-50 looks and feels a bit more modern than the aging CX-9. But no other three-row looks and feels quite like the CX-9. It's sporty, sure, but it's also quiet and comfortable on the road, enhancing the premium feel even further.