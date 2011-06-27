  1. Home
2013 Mazda CX-9 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance
  • stylish cabin
  • easy access to spacious third row
  • solid build quality.
  • Long rear doors are an issue in tight parking spaces
  • 20-inch wheels produce a stiff ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Easily fulfilling typical family needs, the 2013 Mazda CX-9 also benefits from a healthy dose of driving excitement.

Vehicle overview

We expect a lot from large SUVs nowadays. Besides the obligatory amount of passenger and cargo space, we also have become accustomed to a decent amount of luxury and features aplenty. What we don't expect from these behemoths is decent cornering prowess, but that's exactly what you'll get with the 2013 Mazda CX-9.

Despite everything that physics tells us, the big CX-9 can indeed be enjoyable to drive around corners. Even better, the Mazda largely accomplishes this task without sacrificing ride quality. Of course, schlepping the kids to soccer practice and daily commuting are more typical tasks for a large crossover, and here the CX-9 still excels, with a spacious, adult-sized third row of seats and sharp new styling.

As highly as we regard the 2013 Mazda CX-9, it somehow gets overlooked for more popular alternatives. It is understandable, however, as its competitors are quite good in their own right. We'd still recommend cross-shopping the Mazda against the 2013 Ford Flex, with its similarly spacious accommodations, loads of features and distinctive style. We're also fond of the new 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe as well as the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.

2013 Mazda CX-9 models

Classified as a large, seven-passenger crossover SUV, the 2013 Mazda CX-9 is available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims.

Standard features on the Sport model include 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, three-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, Pandora radio capability and USB/auxiliary inputs. All-wheel-drive models also are fitted with a towing package (optional on front-drive vehicles). Packaged as an option are heated mirrors, heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat.

Stepping up to the Touring trim gets you all of the above, plus automatic headlights, leather upholstery, a four-way adjustable front passenger seat, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

The range-topping Grand Touring model tops it all off with 20-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, keyless ignition/entry, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power lumbar support for the driver seat and upgraded interior trim.

Most options are bundled into packages. The Touring trim is eligible for the Touring Technology package, which includes foglights, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, a premium 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system and satellite radio. The GT Technology package for the Grand Touring trim is identically outfitted, minus any redundant standard features.

Exclusive to the Grand Touring trim is an optional rear-seat DVD entertainment system which also adds an 11-speaker Bose surround system, the navigation system, a 115-volt household-current outlet and satellite radio.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mazda CX-9 receives a styling update on the outside. Inside, there's a new display screen and some new electronic features, including Pandora Internet radio capability. A few previously optional features are now standard.

Performance & mpg

All 2013 Mazda CX-9s are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 273 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission available, but buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the CX-9 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-9 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, while an AWD model required 8.5 seconds. Compared to competing models, these figures are just about average. Fuel economy is on par with that of other large crossovers at an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving for front-wheel-drive models. The all-wheel-drive CX-9 drops to 16/22/18 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for every 2013 Mazda CX-9 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Touring and Grand Touring trims further benefit from a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded last year's CX-9 (which is structurally similar to the current model) its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashworthiness, but a second-lowest score of "Marginal" for roof-strength integrity. In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Grand Touring model came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is impressive for this class.

Driving

Like many large crossovers, the 2013 Mazda CX-9 provides admirable road trip transportation, offering a comfortable ride on long journeys. It separates itself from the pack by driving like a smaller, more agile vehicle thanks to its precise, communicative steering and buttoned-down composure in corners. The compliant suspension soaks up bumps and potholes to provide a poised, comfortable ride, but we wouldn't recommend the 20-inch tires of the Grand Touring trim, which tend to make the ride somewhat choppy over the rough stuff.

Interior

The 2013 Mazda CX-9 features a cabin that's stylish and elegant, with a look that's more high end than that of many others in this segment. A graceful waterfall motif on the dash and doors presents visual flair, and except for some low-rent plastics on the center stack, materials quality is respectable. The center console bin -- with its unique split-opening lid -- is quite capacious, but overall, there aren't a lot of storage opportunities inside the cabin.

Within the first two rows, there's ample room even for taller passengers, but headroom is tighter for those seated in the third row. The second-row seat reclines and slides fore and aft to deliver optimal comfort. Access to the third row comes easily thanks to large openings for the rear doors and the fold-and-slide second row; however, the larger doors can be troublesome in tight parking spaces. With the second and third rows folded flat, the CX-9 offers up an impressive 101 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda CX-9.

5(50%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(13%)
1(8%)
4.0
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car so far
grassshearking,02/08/2013
I have about 500 miles on my 2013 CX9 AWD Grand Touring SUV. I wanted reliability, a good array of technical options, comfort, quite ride and seven seats. I looked over a variety of options - the GM suite of products (Enclave, Acadia, Traverse), Toyota Highlander, BMW X5 and Acura MDX. I added the CX9 to the list after seeing its consumer rated reliability index was a 92, higher than the Highlander. My decision came down to the Highlander and CX9. Did not trust the GM products, Acura MDX is too expensive, same with the X5. Compared to the Highlander Ltd, the CX9 GT has a better middle seat, better technical options, a better ride, and is a much better value. Paid $37k out the door for min
don't buy from Byers Mazda- Columbus Ohio
elantra6,01/24/2013
CX-9 is a great car. Very good quality, great Value. Compare it to all 7 seaters- CX 9 is the best value. I got my for $34,000 - Grand Touring - best value on the market I was very disappointed with Byers Mazda - Columbus Ohio - actually with their service department. The outside mirror is shaking a lot, so I went there to ask the to fix it. It's bean almost a 6 months and I have been given all kind of excuses not to fix it - very disappointed.
Excellent 7 seat SUV
gman_mi,05/29/2014
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
After a lot of research we decided to get the 2014 CX-9 Touring AWD with the Tech Package to replace our aging minivan. Some of the other vehicles we test drove were the Dodge Durango and Honda Pilot. The CX-9 had the best combination of interior space, looks, features, car-like driving experience and value for money. After a month of driving around we have been really satisfied with the vehicle. The vehicle is easy to drive and park which is unusual considering its large size. The Touring w/tech package offers a lot of near luxury features(Navigation, Moonroof, heated seats, leather, Bose speaker) but still keeps the sticker price reasonable for a large SUV. 3 yr Update: We liked the vehicle and we did a lease buyout. Now we have put in 44000 miles and the vehicle still looks and drives good. 3 years of midwestern potholes and rough roads have induced a few minor rattles in the cabin but overall the interior and exterior have held up well. Gas mileage has remained steady around 17-18 mpg in mixed driving and 21-22 on long roadtrips. Other than oil changes and tire rotation every 7500 miles no other service required. Key fob battery had to be replaced after 2.5 years. We are very satisfied with the vehicle.
Large SUV that Drives Like a Car!
12thfan,05/09/2013
I have had my Cx-9 Grand Touring since January and love everything about it. I even like driving to work! I test drove the 4 Runner and Explorer but didn't like either one. The 4 Runner felt rough like I was driving a truck and you definitely heard and felt the engine working. I also didn't like being on a truck axel. I loved the Exterior of the Explorer, but felt the steering was too loose. I looked at the CX-9 once we read all of the great reviews. When we test drove, it was my favorite by far and it was the best value- a winning combination. Usually my favorite is the most expensive one! The steering responds extremely well and the V6 is the perfect amount of pick up.
See all 30 reviews of the 2013 Mazda CX-9
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

