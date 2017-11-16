My wife and I recently got our CX-9 Touring AWD w/premium package, and I’ve gotta say I’m thoroughly impressed. I was sort of iffy about it at first, since we have always hated automatics, but after the first test drive, we were sold. This is by far the best feeling automatic transmission ever. No jerking, awkward and inconvenient downshifts (thanks mostly to that crazy amount of low RPM torque, I know), or that weird floaty feeling that’s very hard to describe that would always make me car sick in other automatics. The engine is fantastic too. I test drove the Highlander and Pilot before getting the CX-9, and those two felt sluggish during acceleration even though they had 6-cylinder engines. They were turds compared to the Skyactiv 4-cyl. I’ve played around with all the settings and features in it, the MZD Connect, moonroof, traction/stability, the butt toaster, climate control, etc, every button and switch in there, and I have 0 complaints. No need for Android Auto/Apple Car Play, the current HMI system is very user friendly and pretty much perfect. I also tried sitting in every seat and row. At 5’7”, average build, and setting every seat at a position I would set it at, I fit very comfortably in every seat in all 3 rows. So, as long as every person in your family isn’t like 6’5”, they should fit. The Pilot had great space as well, but the interior itself was bland as hell and not very user friendly. The Highlander, on the other hand, I busted my shin and shoulder trying to get into the 3rd row (and getting out of the 2nd row with the seat adjusted to accommodate a 3rd row passenger my size, might I add), and my head was also bumping the ceiling while sitting back there. Lastly, the CX-9 is the first “tank” we’ve ever gotten, and it definitely doesn’t drive like one, unlike the other two mentioned. It’s like a Mazda3, only higher off the ground, which you don’t even notice that until a sedan rolls up next to you lol. Anyways, it’s definitely worth every penny, and you should most definitely give it a go if you’re looking to get a SUV. Heck, even if you aren’t, give Mazda a try as a brand. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed no matter which model you try out. ;)

