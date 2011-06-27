Vehicle overview

Many people imagine that unwieldy handling is an inescapable part of large-SUV ownership, but the 2012 Mazda CX-9 proves this assumption is a false one. The Mazda brand has long been known for offering vehicles that deliver relatively sporty handling, and the CX-9 upholds this tradition, despite its hefty size.

In addition to this pleasant perk, the CX-9 comes with all the features you'd expect from a competitive large crossover. Build quality is impressive and there's adult-size seating in all three rows; you also get a respectable 101 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. Cabin design is handsome and upscale, and the driver enjoys a comfortable, carlike seating position. The CX-9's only notable drawbacks are long rear doors that can be cumbersome in tight parking spots, and the ride stiffness that comes with the Grand Touring's 20-inch wheels.

If engaging handling isn't on your list of priorities, you'll want to look at some capable competitors. With its spacious third-row seat, the Ford Flex offers minivan-like capacity, along with distinctive styling and scores of high-tech features. GM's large crossovers, the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, bring a smoother ride and a bigger cargo area than the Mazda. And for something just a little bit smaller, the recently redesigned Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer are also worthy choices. However, if you want a three-row crossover that melds family-friendly functionality with a thoroughly enjoyable driving experience, you won't do better than the Mazda CX-9.