Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

- 19,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,398$3,917 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY4H0143070
Stock: 3070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 26,215 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,881$3,150 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
This 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring is proudly offered by Car Revolution How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Mazda CX-9 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mazda CX-9 Touring. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mazda is in a class of its own. The CX-9 Touring has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 26,207mi put on this Mazda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY5H0140016
Stock: 102470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,890$1,852 Below Market
Concord Mazda - Concord / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.5L 4-Cylinder) with only 11,138 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * Smart City Brake Support * Blind Spot Monitoring * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * 3rd row seats: split-bench * Automatic temperature control * Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning * Heated door mirrors * Heated Front Bucket Seats * Leather Trimmed Seats * Power driver seat * Power Liftgate * Radio: AM/FM Sound System w/6 Speakers * SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply * Wheels: 18 x 8J Aluminum Alloy.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY4H0131060
Stock: UMC1154
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,800$1,755 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. soul red metallic 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-CylinderRecent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 160 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY2H0135351
Stock: 15327
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,223 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$22,999$3,200 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5928 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCADY6H0133052
Stock: O308354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,499$2,230 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
6 CPO Ready Cx9 touring in the entire state .This is priced number 3 out of 6 in the state.Volume Pricing Made US Number One .Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY9H0141910
Stock: MU4630P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 33,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,240
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY7H0133276
Stock: 10423799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 28,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,307$1,705 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Cleanest Cx9 we have seen in that last few month.5.0 out of 5.0 condition report. Like New.Just serviced and purchased by us. New car local trade.Looks like it was garage kept.Priced top 10 in CPO ready in the entire state.Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACYXH0134125
Stock: MU4593P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 46,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,997$2,311 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , Local New Car Trade . Volume Pricing Made Us Number One Customer Service Keeps Us There.Priced 3 out of 10 in the state. Just serviced and freshly detailedTitanium Flash Mica 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY2H0127850
Stock: MU4353P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 45,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,275$3,177 Below Market
Budget Car Sales - Tifton / Georgia
Thank you for visiting another one of Budget Car Sales - Tifton's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport with 45,131mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Mazda CX-9 Sport. One of the best things about this Mazda CX-9 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Mazda -- This Mazda CX-9 Sport speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The Mazda CX-9 Sport will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCABY7H0127845
Stock: 4225DW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 36,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995$2,077 Below Market
Thompson Lexus - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
All Around gem!!! This super Mazda is one of the most sought after vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down... All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! New In Stock! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY5H0130732
Stock: 31306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 41,694 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,899$2,489 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring looks great in Soul Red Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 227hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive crossover offers excellent handling, a quiet, comfortable ride, up to 28mpg on the open road, and attractive styling highlighted by a power sunroof, LED headlamps, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our CX-9 Touring's spacious cabin includes thoughtful touches and a variety of technologies that will make every drive more pleasant. Some of the many niceties include heated front sports seats with driver-side power-adjustability, keyless entry/ignition, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system includes Bluetooth, voice commands, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Mazda will help keep you secure thanks to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Our refined, versatile, and desirable CX-9 is practically calling your name! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY2H0135415
Stock: 115076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 30,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$2,843 Below Market
Stockton Kia - Stockton / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 30,384! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS RAVE: "It feels more athletic than competitors on a winding road and is more maneuverable in trickier confines. The CX-9 has good straight-ahead stability on the highway and delivers crisp response when turning." -Edmunds.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY7H0134847
Stock: H0134847P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 32,338 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,700
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
**AWD**, **3RD ROW SEAT**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **NAVIGATION**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF**, **PARK ASSIST**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **POWER FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Black w/Leather Trimmed Seats.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD w/ Premium Pkg, 3rd Row, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Park Assist, Fog Lights & Power Liftgate Touring AWD w/ Premium Pkg, 3rd Row, Leather, Nav,Touring Premium Package (Auto On-Off Headlights, BOSE Premium Audio w/12 Speakers, LED Foglights, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Backup Sensor, Second Row Retractable Window Sunshade, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Black w/Leather Trimmed Seats, **ABS BRAKES**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER LIFT GATE**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REAR AIR CONDITIONING**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Aha Internet Radio, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 4.411, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E911 Automatic Emergency Notification, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Pandora Internet Radio, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio Broadcast Data System Program Information, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Sound System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stitcher Internet Radio, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 8J Aluminum Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY3H0135025
Stock: PM135025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,989$1,788 Below Market
Sierra Volkswagen - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring Titanium Flash Mica*GPS / NAVIGATION, *SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, *TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *RAIN SENSING WIPERS*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, *REAR PARK ASSIST, *LED FOGLIGHTS, *AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, *POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, *BOSE 12 SPEAKER AUDIO, *POWER LIFTGATE, *8" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, *2ND ROW WINDOW SHADES, *18" ALLOY WHEELS, Pandora Internet Radio.20/26 City/Highway MPGCome and see how easy it is to get a great deal at the Sierra Motor Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY4H0134241
Stock: 70011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 41,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,998$1,483 Below Market
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY8H0132703
Stock: 18688334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,950$1,921 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mazda CX-9 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. JET BLACK MICA, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS -inc: 1st and 2nd row outboard seating positions, Wheels: 18" x 8J Aluminum Alloy.* This Mazda CX-9 Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: SKYACTIVE-DRIVE 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sport and manual shift modes, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/60R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 can get you a tried-and-true CX-9 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY6H0132202
Stock: 250504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring47,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,888
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
This Mazda won't be on the lot long! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! With fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a power rear cargo door, lane departure warning, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY1H0136480
Stock: CP1398
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9
- 5(63%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(8%)
