Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    19,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,398

    $3,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    26,215 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,881

    $3,150 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    11,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,890

    $1,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    16,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,800

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    33,223 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $22,999

    $3,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    33,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,499

    $2,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    33,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,240

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    28,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,307

    $1,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    46,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,997

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    45,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,275

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    36,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    $2,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    41,694 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,899

    $2,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    30,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $2,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    32,338 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,700

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,989

    $1,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    41,715 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,998

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    42,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,950

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    certified

    2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    47,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,888

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9

Overall Consumer Rating
4.524 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (8%)
New Car Performs
K M Rich,04/20/2017
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I used to have a Volvo XC90 (for 10 years) but when it came time to replace, I needed to expand my horizons due to cost. A friend owns and loves the Mazda CX-9, so I took a test drive. My SO fell in love immediately. It took a little longer for me to come around, but for a turbo engine the car really moves. It has great styling (everyone around my office has complimented me) and the interior is beautifully crafted. The drivers seat is a little smaller than my previous SUV, and the actual cargo room is practically nil (without folding down the third row) but I love that the second row reclines and shifts in 2 pieces, making it very adaptable for my family. Gas mileage to date appears to be in range, although lower than I originally projected/anticipated. Overall I'm pleased with my purchase.
