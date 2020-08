Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Yorktown Heights - Yorktown Heights / New York

NEW TIRES , FULLY SERVICED , VERY WELL MAINTAINED , LEATHER SEATS, THIRD ROW SEAT, NAVIGATION SYSTEM , REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, REAR CLIMATE , POWER GLASS SUNROOF, PRIVACY GLASS, WOOD TRIM, KEY LESS GO , KEY LESS ENTRY , ROOF RAILS, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH , AUX, USB PORT!!!!2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Charcoal AWD. Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TB3MVXA0216459

Stock: NU3966T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020