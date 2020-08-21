Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    105,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,059

    $1,551 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    106,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,795

    $3,200 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Silver
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    175,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $751 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    106,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,619

    $1,240 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    164,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $971 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Light Green
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    138,760 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    $2,021 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    139,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $947 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    97,538 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,992

    $1,141 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    115,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,600

    $1,863 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Red
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    181,887 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Black
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    70,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,450

    $242 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    101,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,470

    $808 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    106,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,103 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    81,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,811

    $326 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Light Green
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    121,050 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,000

    $918 Below Market
  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    79,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,500

  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    131,035 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,925

  • 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    106,320 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,597

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7129 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
A great SUV.
Justin B,10/11/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased new, the CX 9 is a bit pricey and has garnered some criticism for its high MSRP. However, as other reviewers have said, a used CX9 is an absolute bargain. It' resale value isn't awesome, and it is likely influenced by the car's mileage - about 18 city and 20 highway. On the other hand, the positive attributes of the CX 9 cannot be ignored. A very confortable pair of front bucket seats with excellent forward visibility. Decent finishing as per the car's interior. You have to be careful not to scratch the leather seats, but this is true of any leather interior. The climate control and radio are very good, with a powerful a/c. The controls can be a pain to reach if you roll the seat backwards. The vehicle is cavernous, with miles of cargo space. The back seat is split 60/40, so you can drop one seat to accomodate a large rug or lumber from Home Depot. Then there is the motor. Mazda didn't design the motor, it's a Ford V6! It is rated at 265 or 270 HP, and they may have under-reported the output. The car hits 90 in an eyeblink on an interstate and flies up hills like a sports sedan. This notwithstanding that it is a 4,200 pound behemoth. You have to be careful braking, though. The SUV has inertia so when you roll up to a stop sign, you brake in this SUV a good car length sooner than you would in a sedan. The car is too big to slap the brakes on, so you are wise to drive around town casually. Mazda mated the outstanding Ford V6 (later iterations went into the F 150, and a 305 HP monster for the Mustang), to a mediocre drivetrain. The Aisin tranny does not shift smoothly at low speeds, though it is fine on the highway. After reading many reviews, it is my impression that the tranny needs to warm up and just doesn't accelerate/shift well at low speeds. Car and Driver has noted that the CX 9 drives very well for a big vehicle. Steering is excellent, the car tracks well, and the suspension is pretty good but not great. The car is too big to fly over speed bumps or dips in the road -so don't do it. Given the combination of awesome power, a spacious interior, excellent front seats, good steering and a decent suspension, not to mention a pretty good radio and climate control, the car is a screaming "buy."
Report abuse
