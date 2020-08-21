Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
1,327 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,059$1,551 Below Market
- 106,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,795$3,200 Below Market
- 175,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$751 Below Market
- 106,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,619$1,240 Below Market
- 164,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$971 Below Market
- 138,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$2,021 Below Market
- 139,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$947 Below Market
- 97,538 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,992$1,141 Below Market
- 115,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,600$1,863 Below Market
- 181,887 miles
$5,000
- 70,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,450$242 Below Market
- 101,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,470$808 Below Market
- 106,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,103 Below Market
- 81,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,811$326 Below Market
- 121,050 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$918 Below Market
- 79,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
- 131,035 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,925
- 106,320 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,597
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-9 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9
Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-9
Write a reviewSee all 129 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7129 Reviews
Report abuse
Justin B,10/11/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased new, the CX 9 is a bit pricey and has garnered some criticism for its high MSRP. However, as other reviewers have said, a used CX9 is an absolute bargain. It' resale value isn't awesome, and it is likely influenced by the car's mileage - about 18 city and 20 highway. On the other hand, the positive attributes of the CX 9 cannot be ignored. A very confortable pair of front bucket seats with excellent forward visibility. Decent finishing as per the car's interior. You have to be careful not to scratch the leather seats, but this is true of any leather interior. The climate control and radio are very good, with a powerful a/c. The controls can be a pain to reach if you roll the seat backwards. The vehicle is cavernous, with miles of cargo space. The back seat is split 60/40, so you can drop one seat to accomodate a large rug or lumber from Home Depot. Then there is the motor. Mazda didn't design the motor, it's a Ford V6! It is rated at 265 or 270 HP, and they may have under-reported the output. The car hits 90 in an eyeblink on an interstate and flies up hills like a sports sedan. This notwithstanding that it is a 4,200 pound behemoth. You have to be careful braking, though. The SUV has inertia so when you roll up to a stop sign, you brake in this SUV a good car length sooner than you would in a sedan. The car is too big to slap the brakes on, so you are wise to drive around town casually. Mazda mated the outstanding Ford V6 (later iterations went into the F 150, and a 305 HP monster for the Mustang), to a mediocre drivetrain. The Aisin tranny does not shift smoothly at low speeds, though it is fine on the highway. After reading many reviews, it is my impression that the tranny needs to warm up and just doesn't accelerate/shift well at low speeds. Car and Driver has noted that the CX 9 drives very well for a big vehicle. Steering is excellent, the car tracks well, and the suspension is pretty good but not great. The car is too big to fly over speed bumps or dips in the road -so don't do it. Given the combination of awesome power, a spacious interior, excellent front seats, good steering and a decent suspension, not to mention a pretty good radio and climate control, the car is a screaming "buy."
Related Mazda CX-9 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Springfield IL
- Used Mazda Tribute Macon GA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Silver Spring MD
- Used Mazda CX-9 Asheville NC
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Lawrenceville GA
- Used Mazda CX-9 South Portland ME
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Kansas City MO
- Used Mazda CX-30 Decatur GA
- Used Mazda Tribute Saint Paul MN
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Columbia SC
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019