Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
- 103,695 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,495$800 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V590172974
Stock: DC119683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,198 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,874$757 Below Market
Midway Auto Group - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
Car-based crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) try to marry the best attributes of passenger cars and SUVs and these days they are leaving the woods and mountains behind. The goal is to offer a sporty urban vibe and none pulls this off better than the 2010 Mazda CX-9. It offers the tough-to-achieve blend of sport sedan and SUV that can corner and carry equally well. Like the smaller Mazda CX-7 the CX-9 is genuinely fun to drive yet still useful on a shopping trip or a family vacation. Of the two the CX-7 may be a tad sportier but its larger three-row seven-passenger CX-9 stablemate which shares its engine and much of its architecture with Ford’s Edge and Lincoln’s new MKT delivers a similar feel while upping the utility quotient considerably. Driving the Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 A lightly-loaded 2010 CX-9 does a creditable job of living up to Mazda’s Zoom-Zoom marketing promise with its rigid unibody chassis low-friction MacPherson strut front and independent multi-link rear suspension precise engine-speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering and stabilizer bars at both ends. Despite its substantial size and weight it acquits itself surprisingly well on curvy country roads and rides smoothly and quietly at freeway speeds. With more people and cargo aboard it is understandably less athletic and loses some performance but it remains a satisfying ride. Unlike many three-row CUVs there is ample adult-size room in all seating positions and 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. Favorite Features 60/40-Split Sliding Reclining Second-Row Seat This versatile center-row seat slides five inches to accommodate long-legged folks either on or behind it. The seat also has reclining backrests offers easy access to the third row with a one-handed release and folds flat into the floor to optimize cargo room. Active Torque-Split All-Wheel-Drive On available all-wheel-drive models sensors signal control modules to send more torque to the axle with the best traction automatically. Up to half the engine’s torque can be sent to the rear through a computer-controlled coupling connected to the rear differential. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Interior The CX-9’s interior upholds the exterior’s sporting character but with more luxury touches than the less expensive CX-7. Its instrument panel has quad chrome-ringed gauges under a prominent hood and a logically laid-out audio and climate control area bounded by rich wood spears plunging from dash-top to floor and mirroring similar pieces in the door panels. The three-spoke steering wheel contoured front bucket seats and two-tone trim say sports car more than SUV while blue indirect lighting adds an upscale glow at night. The 60/40 second-row seat reclines and slides forward to enhance third-row access and both it and the 50/50 third seat fold flat into the floor like many CUVs in this class the CX-9’s third row seat is best suited for children or diminutive adults. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Exterior The 2010 Mazda CX-9 is well dressed for its role as the bigger brother of Mazda’s CX-7 sport CUV. Its look is Mazda sporty with a signature five-point grille over a wide aggressive bumper wrap-around headlights and a broad-shouldered tail with curving tail lights and twin trapezoidal chrome exhaust tips. One nice touch is a full-width chrome strip across the top of the black-out grille opening which flows across the top of the large centered Mazda logo and is mirrored again in the lower grille opening. Long rear doors allow easy access to the third-row seats although it’s still a bit of squeeze for adults venturing rearward. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Standard Features The 2010 Mazda CX-9 is offered in three trim levels: Sport Touring and Grand Touring. The base Sport comes with three-row seven-passenger seating front and rear air conditioning power windows locks and mirrors remote keyless entry tilt wheel cruise control AM/FM/CD audio and six sets of air bags (front side and full-length side curtain). Additional safety features include four-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) Traction Control System (TCS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). The mid-range Touring and top-line Grand Touring add leather trim power front seats and more. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Options The 2010 Mazda CX-9 has an options list that mimics a premium-level sedan. Major options available on the CX-9 include SIRIUS Satellite Radio DVD-based touch-screen navigation Blind Spot Monitoring System Surround Sound Bose premium audio with a six-CD changer (single disc when combined with navigation) rear DVD entertainment system keyless entry and start 4.3-inch view screen with rear backup camera and a power rear liftgate. All-wheel drive is an important functional option.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V690173938
Stock: M0812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,674 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,990
Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fox Lake / Illinois
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!!WE DO NOT OFFER FINANCING ON THIS VEHICLE!!!!THIS VEHICLE IS CASH $$ ONLY!!!THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS AND SHOWN WITH NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED!!!Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Bluetooth, 172 Point Safety Inspection, AWD. 4D Sport Utility 15/21 City/Highway MPGHighest Rated CDJR Store in the Chicagoland area! Come find out why our customers love us! NO HOOKS, NO GIMMICKS, EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR OUR PRICE!!!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. Highest Google Rating Dealer in the Chicagoland area!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A990164910
Stock: J2930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 119,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,985$592 Below Market
Priority Mazda Tyson's Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V CX-9 Grand Touring, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, AWD, Liquid Silver.Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Nissan Mazda Tysons the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 703.749.6400! Priority Nissan Mazda Tysons where our Customers are our Priority. Recent Arrival!At Priority Nissan Mazda Tysons we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, , Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC area along with these great communities: Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring, Arlington, Merrifield, Annandale, Springfield, Wolf Trap and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A990164695
Stock: M2453A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 88,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,500$425 Below Market
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER INTERIOR - 3RD ROW SEAT - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A190172631
Stock: 172631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,180 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,988
Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Take command of the road in the 2009 Mazda Mazda CX-9! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: front and rear air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and leather upholstery. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V390176070
Stock: G5111B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 109,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
3rd Row Seat Roof Rails Retractable Cargo Cover Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Mazda CX-9 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2009 Mazda CX-9: Mazda's CX-9 is a full size larger than Mazda's performance utility vehicle, the Mazda CX-7, and closely related to the Ford Edge; but compared to the Edge and most other crossover SUVs it has a sportier character than the Edge and some might find the Mazda CX-9's overall package a bit more attractive. Even though the Mazda CX-9 is among the sleekest, more aggressively styled SUVs its size, it's also very roomy inside, with three real rows of seating and cargo space behind that. This model sets itself apart with Sportier driving feel than other vehicles its size, very roomy interior, emphasis on on-road performance, and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28V590168594
Stock: 90168594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 121,226 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Crystal White Pearl Mica 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD LOCAL TRADE IN, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, TOW PACKAGE, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Bose Audio Package w/Centerpoint, DVD Navigation System, Grand Touring Assistance Package, Moonroof/Bose Audio/SIRIUS Package, Power Open & Close Hatch, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.Odometer is 13472 miles below market average!John Deery Motors is a family owned dealership that has been in the automobile industry since 1909. We have been proudly serving the Cedar Valley since 1972. Stop in today to check out some of the best new and used inventory around! Or, logon to www.deery.com to see it online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A690175587
Stock: 473492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 149,016 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,890
Brent Brown Toyota - Orem / Utah
Brent Brown Toyota is excited to offer this 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. This Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. More information about the 2009 Mazda CX-9: Mazda's CX-9 is a full size larger than Mazda's performance utility vehicle, the Mazda CX-7, and closely related to the Ford Edge; but compared to the Edge and most other crossover SUVs it has a sportier character than the Edge and some might find the Mazda CX-9's overall package a bit more attractive. Even though the Mazda CX-9 is among the sleekest, more aggressively styled SUVs its size, it's also very roomy inside, with three real rows of seating and cargo space behind that. Strengths of this model include Sportier driving feel than other vehicles its size, very roomy interior, emphasis on on-road performance, and safety features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38VX90171013
Stock: T55190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 128,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,998
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Power Equipment Package, No Open Recalls, AWD. 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD Copper Red Mica.Our Risk Free story includes: 1) 3 day or 150 mile money back guarantee. 2) 30 day or 1500 mile replacement guarantee. 3) We'll show you our 150 point inspection in writing, and signed by one of our factory certified technicians. 4) We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. 5) Live Market Pricing: To assure you of the best value for your dollar. ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V690170862
Stock: NP5102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 81,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,887
Brighton Ford - Brighton / Colorado
Advertised Price Includes $589.50 Delivery and Handling Charge, ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEAT PKG, PREMIUM WHEELS/TIRES, PREMIUM AUDIO, REMOTE START, 3RD ROW SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY, ORIGINAL MSRP $36,955. Stormy Blue Mica 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VPlease call our internet department for more details. 303-800-3235.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V790171910
Stock: L9738B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V190176861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
Jud Kuhn Chevrolet - Little River / South Carolina
Crystal White Pearl Mica 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring FWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Attention Bargin Hunters! We took this vehicle in on trade recently and have elected to send it to auction ASAP instead of making it front-line ready. If you act quick, you can buy like the dealers do and pay auction prices. Sold as is, this is one of the least expensive vehicles on the market, period. SAVE MONEY! Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28A190175636
Stock: 3263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
Blakely Chevrolet Buick GMC - Blakely / Georgia
Drive around town in style for less in the used Mazda CX-9. This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 6 cylinder Gray SUV that can tackle many different terrains.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V490167622
Stock: 167622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,391 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,986
Umansky Honda - Charlottesville / Virginia
Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power lift Gate, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, USB / AUX Ports, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Crystal White Pearl Mica 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V ****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Umansky Honda of Charlottesville, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. For your next used or new car, truck or SUV visit us at www.umanskyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V790179621
Stock: H71624A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Mazda CX-9192,448 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,980
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2009 Mazda CX-9 4dr 4DR 2WD GR TOUR AT features a 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. CX-9 Grand Touring trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, CD Player, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Crystal White Pearl Mica exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6250 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCar and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com says - Want a family-friendly crossover that doesn't compromise on driving excitement? Look no further than the Mazda CX-9. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM USExperience the Honda Mall of Georgia Difference! Massive Selection, Competitive Pricing, and unparalleled customer service! Proud member of the Penske Automotive Group! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28A890169249
Stock: B014113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 138,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,683
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2009 Mazda Cx-9 . This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras *3RD ROW, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A890173601
Stock: 590598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,852 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
L G Auto Sales - Boynton Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28A590175025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
