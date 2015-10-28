Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

1,327 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,327 listings
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    103,695 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $800 Below Market
    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    152,198 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,874

    $757 Below Market
    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    174,674 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    119,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,985

    $592 Below Market
    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    88,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

    $425 Below Market
    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    160,180 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,988

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    109,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    121,226 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    149,016 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,890

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Red
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    128,078 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    81,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,887

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    195,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    128,391 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,986

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9

    192,448 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,980

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Black
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    138,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,683

    
  2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    

    2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    185,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,327 listings
Shame on Mazda
Ruthann,10/28/2015
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I drove my car for a long time and was quite pleased. It had it's minor issues but nothing major. The one thing I kept having problems with was the brakes. I took it into the mechanic 4 different times and they couldn't stop the squeaking. The Mazda dealership later told us that's just Mazda brakes and they all do that! That is not normal! It was only when I backed up, but then started when I stopped at a stop sign. I spent a lot of money trying to fix this problem, and I have yet to fix it. The final problem was the transfer case. The mechanic said it is designed very poorly because there is no way to do maintenance to it. You just have to replace it once it wears out, and if you don't replace it in time then it is linked to the transmission and then you need a new transmission. That is what happened to us. You know there is a problem when the mechanic can't even get the part because they don't have enough parts because there are so many cars having this issue. The final cost was $5,200, and the car is only worth $9,000. It hasn't even hit 100,000. I thought we bought a quality vehicle, and I really loved certain things about the CX 9, but I will never recommend this car to anyone.
