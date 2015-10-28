Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Midway Auto Group - Elizabeth City / North Carolina

Car-based crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) try to marry the best attributes of passenger cars and SUVs and these days they are leaving the woods and mountains behind. The goal is to offer a sporty urban vibe and none pulls this off better than the 2010 Mazda CX-9. It offers the tough-to-achieve blend of sport sedan and SUV that can corner and carry equally well. Like the smaller Mazda CX-7 the CX-9 is genuinely fun to drive yet still useful on a shopping trip or a family vacation. Of the two the CX-7 may be a tad sportier but its larger three-row seven-passenger CX-9 stablemate which shares its engine and much of its architecture with Ford’s Edge and Lincoln’s new MKT delivers a similar feel while upping the utility quotient considerably. Driving the Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 A lightly-loaded 2010 CX-9 does a creditable job of living up to Mazda’s Zoom-Zoom marketing promise with its rigid unibody chassis low-friction MacPherson strut front and independent multi-link rear suspension precise engine-speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering and stabilizer bars at both ends. Despite its substantial size and weight it acquits itself surprisingly well on curvy country roads and rides smoothly and quietly at freeway speeds. With more people and cargo aboard it is understandably less athletic and loses some performance but it remains a satisfying ride. Unlike many three-row CUVs there is ample adult-size room in all seating positions and 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. Favorite Features 60/40-Split Sliding Reclining Second-Row Seat This versatile center-row seat slides five inches to accommodate long-legged folks either on or behind it. The seat also has reclining backrests offers easy access to the third row with a one-handed release and folds flat into the floor to optimize cargo room. Active Torque-Split All-Wheel-Drive On available all-wheel-drive models sensors signal control modules to send more torque to the axle with the best traction automatically. Up to half the engine’s torque can be sent to the rear through a computer-controlled coupling connected to the rear differential. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Interior The CX-9’s interior upholds the exterior’s sporting character but with more luxury touches than the less expensive CX-7. Its instrument panel has quad chrome-ringed gauges under a prominent hood and a logically laid-out audio and climate control area bounded by rich wood spears plunging from dash-top to floor and mirroring similar pieces in the door panels. The three-spoke steering wheel contoured front bucket seats and two-tone trim say sports car more than SUV while blue indirect lighting adds an upscale glow at night. The 60/40 second-row seat reclines and slides forward to enhance third-row access and both it and the 50/50 third seat fold flat into the floor like many CUVs in this class the CX-9’s third row seat is best suited for children or diminutive adults. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Exterior The 2010 Mazda CX-9 is well dressed for its role as the bigger brother of Mazda’s CX-7 sport CUV. Its look is Mazda sporty with a signature five-point grille over a wide aggressive bumper wrap-around headlights and a broad-shouldered tail with curving tail lights and twin trapezoidal chrome exhaust tips. One nice touch is a full-width chrome strip across the top of the black-out grille opening which flows across the top of the large centered Mazda logo and is mirrored again in the lower grille opening. Long rear doors allow easy access to the third-row seats although it’s still a bit of squeeze for adults venturing rearward. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Standard Features The 2010 Mazda CX-9 is offered in three trim levels: Sport Touring and Grand Touring. The base Sport comes with three-row seven-passenger seating front and rear air conditioning power windows locks and mirrors remote keyless entry tilt wheel cruise control AM/FM/CD audio and six sets of air bags (front side and full-length side curtain). Additional safety features include four-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) Traction Control System (TCS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). The mid-range Touring and top-line Grand Touring add leather trim power front seats and more. Used 2009 MAZDA CX-9 Options The 2010 Mazda CX-9 has an options list that mimics a premium-level sedan. Major options available on the CX-9 include SIRIUS Satellite Radio DVD-based touch-screen navigation Blind Spot Monitoring System Surround Sound Bose premium audio with a six-CD changer (single disc when combined with navigation) rear DVD entertainment system keyless entry and start 4.3-inch view screen with rear backup camera and a power rear liftgate. All-wheel drive is an important functional option.

Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: JM3TB38V690173938

Stock: M0812A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

