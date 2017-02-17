2017 Mazda CX-9 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp modern style inside and out, the CX-9 feels richer than its cost
- Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
- Comfortable interior remains quiet on the highway
- Top-level Signature trim is on par with some luxury-brand competitors
- Cargo capacity isn't as generous as competitors
- Third-row seats aren't especially accommodating
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which CX-9 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
Attractive inside and out, the 2017 Mazda CX-9 is more than just a pretty face. Its three rows of seating and loaded feature list will satisfy a growing family's needs, but it's also a genuine pleasure to drive. It's one of the best three-row crossover SUVs out there.
The CX-9 delivers what most SUV owners really want: a high level of comfort and refinement, a lot of room and modern connected conveniences. In its top Signature trim level, the CX-9 even flirts with a look and feel that you'd expect of an Audi or Volvo. It's the most luxurious example in its class. That the CX-9 actually drives pretty well, that it's quick and alert when you bend it into a turn, is icing on the cake.
Taste being subjective, the CX-9 strikes one of the best poses among family SUVs. No safe, middle-of-the-road body design here. This is clean and windswept, with sharp edges and just-right proportions. It won't suit every buyer, but it's a standout look. Inside and around that striking shape is plenty of safety and connected tech (dial-controlled navigation/entertainment system, rearview camera, automatic emergency braking) and an interior highlighted by leather, aluminum and rosewood accents, depending on trim level.
The CX-9 also returns impressive fuel economy for its size, at 25 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models, 23 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. We actually achieved a little better — 24.4 mpg — in our mixed-driving evaluation loop.
The CX-9 makes some compromises, however. At around 72 cubic feet with second- and third-row seats folded, cargo capacity isn't as cavernous as others in the class and its third row isn't especially accommodating either, at least not compared to a competitor like the Honda Pilot. These are the trade-offs for the impeccable style we lauded earlier. But overall, the CX-9 delivers an all-around package that makes it one of the best three-row SUVs around.
Notably, we picked the Mazda CX-9 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2017.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Mazda CX-9 of this generation, read about our editors' experiences from a full year and 20,000 miles of driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We found the CX-9 to be one of the most fun and best-looking SUVs around, but its cargo space might not be enough for some shoppers.
2017 Mazda CX-9 models
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover SUV that seats seven passengers, available in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature trim levels. The Sport covers the basics and a bit more (Bluetooth, rearview camera, three-zone climate control), while the Touring tacks on leather seating and driver aids such as blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Grand Touring models add more driver/safety aids, adaptive cruise control and classier touches inside and out. With upgraded leather and rosewood trim, the Signature model borders on luxury status.
Like all CX-9 trims, the Sport comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 310 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Standard features on the Sport include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding second-row seats, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Mazda's Connect infotainment system with 7-inch display, and a six-speaker sound system.
The Touring adds heated mirrors, a power liftgate with adjustable height stops, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, low-speed emergency braking (Smart City Brake Support), heated front seats, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (four-way front passenger seat), an 8-inch infotainment display and two USB ports in the second-row center armrest.
The Grand Touring trim further dresses things up with 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, roof rails, a sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear parking sensors, upgraded frontal collision warning and mitigation systems, a head-up display, driver-seat memory functions, retractable sunshades for the middle-row seats, aluminum interior trim, additional interior lighting, a navigation system, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and satellite radio.
At the top of the range is the Signature trim that adds exterior LED accent lighting, premium leather upholstery and rosewood interior trim. All-wheel drive is standard on the Signature.
Some of the features on higher trims are available on supporting models as options.
Trim tested
Driving4.5
Comfort4.0
Interior5.0
Utility3.5
Technology5.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.5
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|5.0
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mazda CX-9.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the CX-9 models:
- Smart City Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if a low-speed collision seems imminent. Designed for urban commutes, works at speeds below 20 mph.
- Smart Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if a collision seems imminent. Similar to Smart City Brake Support but activates at higher speeds.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Helps prevent unintentional drifting from the lane (due to driver inattention, etc.) by automatically steering car back to center of lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the CX-9
Related Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6