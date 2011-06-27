Vehicle overview

If you're wondering whether the seven-passenger 2014 Mazda CX-9 drives like a proper Mazda, we'll cut to the chase: You bet it does. Three rows and all, the responsive CX-9 feels smaller than it really is when you're driving it on winding roads. There's plenty of power, too, which is something not every Mazda can claim. If athleticism is what you want from a family-sized crossover, the CX-9's hard to beat.

But suppose you don't give a hoot about handling and you're just reading this review because you want the best all-around crossover in this class. Much to Mazda's credit, the CX-9 remains a compelling option. From its roomy three-row seating with standard tri-zone automatic climate control to its available rear entertainment system and massive cargo capacity, the CX-9 checks all the family-friendly boxes. Well, almost all of them: The standard touchscreen is a little small and low-tech relative to the competition. In addition, the CX-9's safety scores, while solid, aren't top-notch.

If you're shopping for a three-row crossover or SUV in 2014, there are some other great choices to look at, starting with the refreshed 2014 Dodge Durango; it offers strong performance and a high-quality interior in a more SUV-like package, albeit with less cargo capacity than the Mazda. We also like the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse (and related GMC Acadia) for its big interior and eight-passenger seating. The 2014 Ford Flex, meanwhile, is appealing for its wagon-oriented style and advanced driver-interface technology. But the 2014 Mazda CX-9 stacks up well against all of them, regardless of whether its sporting DNA moves the needle for you.