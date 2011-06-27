  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2014 Mazda CX-9 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive steering
  • strong V6 engine
  • spacious interior
  • easy-access third-row seat with room for adults.
  • Long rear doors
  • stiff ride with 20-inch wheels
  • underwhelming touchscreen
  • middling crash-test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomy seven-passenger crossover SUV that's also enjoyable to drive, the versatile 2014 Mazda CX-9 is a very rare breed.

Vehicle overview

If you're wondering whether the seven-passenger 2014 Mazda CX-9 drives like a proper Mazda, we'll cut to the chase: You bet it does. Three rows and all, the responsive CX-9 feels smaller than it really is when you're driving it on winding roads. There's plenty of power, too, which is something not every Mazda can claim. If athleticism is what you want from a family-sized crossover, the CX-9's hard to beat.

But suppose you don't give a hoot about handling and you're just reading this review because you want the best all-around crossover in this class. Much to Mazda's credit, the CX-9 remains a compelling option. From its roomy three-row seating with standard tri-zone automatic climate control to its available rear entertainment system and massive cargo capacity, the CX-9 checks all the family-friendly boxes. Well, almost all of them: The standard touchscreen is a little small and low-tech relative to the competition. In addition, the CX-9's safety scores, while solid, aren't top-notch.

If you're shopping for a three-row crossover or SUV in 2014, there are some other great choices to look at, starting with the refreshed 2014 Dodge Durango; it offers strong performance and a high-quality interior in a more SUV-like package, albeit with less cargo capacity than the Mazda. We also like the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse (and related GMC Acadia) for its big interior and eight-passenger seating. The 2014 Ford Flex, meanwhile, is appealing for its wagon-oriented style and advanced driver-interface technology. But the 2014 Mazda CX-9 stacks up well against all of them, regardless of whether its sporting DNA moves the needle for you.

2014 Mazda CX-9 models

The 2014 Mazda CX-9 is a large seven-passenger crossover SUV offered in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims. Note that all-wheel-drive models come standard with a towing prep package, but among front-wheel-drive models, only the Grand Touring can be so equipped.

Standard features on the Sport model include 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, three-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, Pandora radio capability and USB/auxiliary inputs. Packaged as an option are heated mirrors, heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar.

The Touring model gets that optional package as standard and adds automatic headlights, leather upholstery, a four-way adjustable front passenger seat, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking sensors, a rear cross-traffic alert system and a rearview camera.

The Grand Touring ramps up the luxury with 20-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, upgraded exterior and interior trim, keyless ignition/entry, driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a second-row center armrest with console storage.

Most options are bundled into a few packages. The Touring trim is eligible for the Touring Technology package, which includes foglights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, a premium 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system and satellite radio. The Grand Touring gets its own Technology package, which is just the Touring's version minus what's already standard.

Exclusive to the Grand Touring is an optional rear-seat entertainment package with a 9-inch screen that also includes an 11-speaker Bose surround system with satellite radio, the navigation system and a 115-volt power outlet. However, this package cannot be combined with the Technology package (translation: you'll have to choose between the entertainment screen and the sunroof).

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring and Grand Touring trim levels receive a new rear cross-traffic alert system.

Performance & mpg

Available with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 2014 Mazda CX-9 is motivated by a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 273 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. Properly equipped, the CX-9 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-9 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is decently quick by segment standards. An all-wheel-drive model needed 8.5 seconds in our testing, though, so AWD is more of a performance burden than you might expect. Fuel economy is on par with that of other large crossovers at an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) for front-wheel-drive models. The CX-9 AWD drops to 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 CX-9 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Touring and Grand Touring models add a suite of electronic driving aids that include a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, a rear cross-traffic alert system and a rearview camera.

In government crash tests, the CX-9 received a four-star overall score out of a possible five, with three stars for total front crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded last year's CX-9 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test and the side-impact test. However, it rated the CX-9 only "Marginal" (the second-lowest rating of four) in both the roof-strength test and for its seat/head restraint design's whiplash protection in rear-impact crashes.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Grand Touring model came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average showing for this class.

Driving

The 2014 Mazda CX-9's V6 offers strong acceleration for both around-town driving and highway passing. The automatic transmission is also pleasing, offering quick and timely shifts.

We also like that the CX-9 is an accomplished highway cruiser, keeping road and wind noise to acceptable levels for backseat movie viewing and such. The precise, communicative steering lets you carve a consistent path, whether you're powering down the interstate or making time on a rural two-lane road, and the steep rake of the windshield adds to the sporty vibe.

Although we generally like the suspension's combination of compliance and poise, we can't recommend the 20-inch wheels of the Grand Touring, as too much ride comfort is lost in the transition from the standard 18-inch wheels. If you stick with the base wheel setup, you'll still have one of the best-handling big crossovers around.

Interior

The 2014 Mazda CX-9's dashboard features a graceful waterfall design that flows into the door panels with uncommon flair. Materials quality is unremarkable -- there's nary a soft-touch panel to be found on the dash, for example -- but it's all screwed together pretty well. One nice premium touch is the center console bin, which has a nifty split lid that pops open like a set of clamshell doors. Otherwise, the CX-9's cabin could use a few more storage areas here and there.

The 5.8-inch touchscreen, newly standard as of last year, is a mixed bag. We appreciate that every CX-9 is now touchscreen-equipped, but it's pretty small for a vehicle like this, and its interface isn't as crisp or comprehensive as we'd like to see in a spanking-new unit. The competition clearly upstages the CX-9 on this count.

In the first two seating rows, there's ample room even for taller passengers, but headroom is tighter for those seated in the third row. Happily, the second-row seat reclines and slides fore and aft to accommodate various passenger scenarios. Access to the third row is a cinch relative to some other crossover SUVs, but the large rear door openings that make this possible can be cumbersome in tight parking spaces.

With its second and third rows folded flat, the CX-9 offers up a formidable 101 cubic feet of cargo capacity: an excellent number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mazda CX-9.

5(55%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Technology incompetent
bb_gun,03/18/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The SUV is very comfortable, quiet, stylish and spacious. It's fun to ride even on long trips. Love the look & feel. CONS: Fuel economy - it doesn't give the listed fuel economy; couple of mpg less. Bluetooth - if I had my phone on before starting the SUV, it will transfer the phone call, but will cut in & out. USB/iPAD - always starts in the first song - doesn't go back to the song that you were listening to before. Hate the GPS.
Love the CX-9
syracusebeagle,01/06/2015
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
After owning several unreliable Jeep products, I decided it was time to try something new. Enter 2014 Mazda CX-9. This is quite possibly the nicest car I have ever owned. It is lovely to look at. Fun to drive. Has loads of cargo space. The most crucial consideration for me was the AWD feature. I outfitted the CX-9 with Blizzaks for the winter. I have already taken this car on treacherous journeys. The CX-9 is a tank. Combine the outfitted CX-9 with a little common sense and you will go anywhere.
A overall great suv.
sportsphil,02/11/2015
Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Well lets start with the fact that i went from a 2006 BMW x5 to my 2014 cx9. The X5 was great for what it was. The CX9 is better for what i wanted. The CX9 is much comfier. It is adequately fast and adequately nimble. The X5 was way faster, more nimble and could break alot better. But its ride was extremely uncomfortable owing to all the sportiness of the vehicle. I enjoy the cheaper gas and the better mileage in the cx9. I enjoy the quiet comfy ride that is light years beyond my x5. The navigation in the CX9 does realtime traffic (with no subscription)... which i didnt expect or maybe that was something the dealer got for me since i got it as an add on. 4000 miles, so far so good
A Great Vehicle, Except for the Mileage
Larry Peplin,01/07/2017
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I'm in the final couple of months of my 39 month lease. My CX-9 has been absolutely flawless in comfort, interior cargo space, handling and mechanicals. The only thing I can't live with anymore is the mileage. My average has never risen above 18.3 MPG in three years, at least according to the dash readout. I had expected better, but that is my only disappointment.
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 Mazda CX-9
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Mazda CX-9

Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Overview

The Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 is offered in the following submodels: CX-9 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mazda CX-9?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring is priced between $13,490 and$16,488 with odometer readings between 56363 and96571 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Sport is priced between $9,680 and$9,680 with odometer readings between 137047 and137047 miles.

