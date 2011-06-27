There is so much great about this vehicle that I hate to nag about the few inadequacies and design flaws, but just to get it out there for discussion....For instance, I would like about 30 more horsepower on the acceleration. I like the extra interior width, but I miss the way the Mazda3 seats kind of hug you and make you feel secure. I don't like the way that the transmission downshifts to 4th gear when you are going over 60 and let your foot off the gas. It seems to assume you are entering an emergency slow-down mode..but I'm just trying to coast downhill for gas mileage...I'd be complaining a lot more if gas was still $4 a gallon. Even if I throw it in neutral at speed, it just doesn't seem to roll free as if there trans. is still engaged. It syncs with my Samsung G3 for music but fails to download texts...weird. Why does the stereo button for "seek Down" have the arrow on the RIGHT side of the button? Shouldn't it be on the LEFT edge? I can see why the $300+ storage area "cover" is not found on many of these, It just doesn't seem to fit and cover nearly as well as my friend's Tribute, which was what prompted me to order it...I am kind of disappointed with it. You can easily see behind the 2nd row even with the cover installed. I suppose they changed the way it covers due to the 3rd row of seats. The cargo cover is flimsy, not rigid like it was in the Mazda3. Also, it cannot be left in place when the 3rd row seats are up. I wish they had designed it so it could be parked behind the 3rd row of seats AS WELL AS the second row. Overall, it is so much fun to drive that I find myself always volunteering to drive when I go somewhere with my friends or family. It really amazes me how much it drives like a sports car...in the form of a bus...a little more HP and I could be convinced that it actually IS a sports car. The suspension is amazing! Paired with the AWD, I have applied modest effort trying to get it to lose traction with and without rain and have had no success...it just grips the road. Wish they had retractable running boards available for my mom to get in easier. My main reason from upgrading from the Mazda3, I sometimes travel weeks at a time for work (or pleasure), the storage space is fantastic! The storage flexibility of so many bi-fold seats is something I find incredibly useful. Thank you Mazda!

