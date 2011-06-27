  1. Home
2007 Mazda CX-9 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance and handling, stylish and roomy cabin design, solid build quality, eye-catching style.
  • 20-inch wheels give a stiff ride on concrete freeways, long rear doors can be hard to open in tight parking spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just about any crossover SUV with a third-row seat is practical. Where the 2007 Mazda CX-9 succeeds is in its ability to combine common practicality with unexpected amounts of style and performance.

Vehicle overview

Most people still associate Mazda with sporty cars like the MX-5 Miata and RX-7. True, the company still focuses much of its attention on making its products enjoyable to drive. But this year many people might be surprised to learn that the automaker has released not one, but two all-new crossover SUVs. In addition to the new CX-7 five-passenger sport-ute, the company has created its largest passenger vehicle to date, the full seven-seater CX-9.

Although they look similar, the 2007 Mazda CX-9 is not simply a stretched version of its smaller brother. The two utes have different powertrains, chassis designs and body panels. Indeed, the CX-9 shares more components with the new Ford Edge crossover than it does with any Mazda product. In terms of size, the Mazda is bigger than the now-departed MPV minivan and even about 11 inches longer than a Honda Pilot.

As is typical for this class, the CX-9 provides owners with a high driving position, generous cargo capacity and the ability to take on slippery roads worry-free. Inside, the second row can slide fore and aft by about 5 inches and the third row has enough legroom to handle adults on a short-term basis.

The CX-9 is powered by a new V6 that makes a healthy 263 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque. And it will happily run on 87 octane gas. Although the CX-9 is rather portly at more than 4,500 pounds (AWD model), the combination of the brawny V6 and an automatic transmission with six gears to work with provides performance that makes it feel much lighter. Mazda's senior family vehicle also offers sporty driving dynamics thanks to a performance-oriented suspension design. Emphasizing the latter point is the fact that 20-inch low-profile tires come standard on the upper "Grand Touring" trim level.

Thanks to its sporty DNA, rakish good looks and real-world versatility, the 2007 Mazda CX-9 will serve families quite well. Its fresh design should make it appealing for shoppers tired of older (but still capable) vehicles like the Pilot or Highlander. It also betters the Subaru B9 Tribeca in terms of price and interior room and outperforms the Chrysler Pacifica. Overall, we think Mazda's biggest vehicle is a strong choice this year for a midsize or large crossover.

2007 Mazda CX-9 models

The 2007 Mazda CX-9 is a seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV that's available in three trim levels. The entry-level Sport comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power features, keyless entry, cruise control and a CD player. The mid-line Touring version adds leather seating, heated/powered front seats, Bluetooth connectivity and heated side-view mirrors. The top-of-the-line Grand Touring adds 20-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, mirror-mounted turn signal repeaters, rain-sensing wipers, keyless start, wood cabin accents, memory driver seat presets and special blue cabin illumination.

Options include Bose audio, a sunroof, a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Assistant Package bundles a navigation system with rear park assist (with rearview camera) and a power rear hatch.

2007 Highlights

The largest Mazda to date, the 2007 CX-9 is a large crossover SUV that features a not-just-for-kids third-row seat along with the sporty styling and enthusiast-oriented performance expected from this brand.

Performance & mpg

All Mazda CX-9s are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 263 hp and 249 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with a manual mode is the sole transmission. Buyers of all three trims have a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive. The AWD system operates in front-drive mode until slippage is detected, at which point up to 50 percent of the power can be sent to the rear wheels. No low range is offered, as the performance-oriented CX-9 is geared more for tackling slippery pavement than rock-strewn trails. Well-matched gear ratios in the quick-thinking automatic make the most of the V6's available power, giving the over 2-tons-plus CX-9 a "light on its feet" feel whether battling downtown traffic or blending onto a fast-moving freeway. Towing capacity is rated at 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control (including roll stability control), a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags come standard on all trim levels of the 2007 Mazda CX-9.

Driving

The V6 has strong pull through the midrange, as well as impressive smoothness and a sporty sound when the whip is cracked. Despite the power on tap, the front-drive version is free of annoying torque steer. The six-speed gearbox is well sorted, as it snaps off timely shifts without hesitation. When pressed through a twisty section of blacktop, the 2007 Mazda CX-9 feels buttoned down and lighter than it really is, thanks to the sport-tuned suspension and low-profile tires. The steering is precise and direct, if a bit light on-center. Ride comfort is generally well-damped, though the 20-inch wheels on the CX-9 Grand Touring model transmit some chop when driven over the expansion joints of concrete freeways.

Interior

Mazda's design heritage shows up via the dash and steering wheel designs, which echo those of the Miata and RX-8 sports cars. The tall center console reinforces the sporty feel, enveloping the driver in the cockpit. Two-tone upholstery as well as wood and metallic accents give the Grand Touring model a luxurious feel, while features such as rear park assist and a power liftgate make parking and shopping less stressful. The highlight of the cabin is the roomy two-passenger third-row seat, which is well-shaped and roomy enough for a 6-footer. Access to that third row is eased by large rear door openings and the fold-and-slide second row. Cargo capacity stands at 17.2 cubic feet with all seats up, 47.5 cubes with the third seat folded and a massive 100.7 cubes with the second and third rows down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda CX-9.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
120 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cx-9 is sublime!
angela linville,10/06/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
First thing to go on this car? The paint job! Rust in 2 spots and it could have been prevented. Also the bumper had to be replaced because of cosmetic problems. Only done routine maintenance in 9 years and 125,000 miles. Couldn't ask for a more reliable vehicle. Favorite things are the sub woofer, remote start, keyless ignition, heated leather seats, acceleration and handling, Just the right amount of space for our young family of 6.
Transfer Case is a ticking time bomb
Jason McGrath,10/13/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I just bought this vehicle used, and it lasted two weeks before the transfer case failed. And when the transfer case fails, you may have to completely replace the transmission, because the splines coming out of the transmission will be severely damaged. I won't bore you with details, but if you care, do a google search for "Mazda CX-9 transfer case problems" and see what you find. You're welcome.
Honeymoon ended
jlenart,01/28/2013
This car is a great style option for those that want the 3rd row, 4-wheel drive and NOT a minivan. The first 20k miles was fine but after that it was really really bad. To qualify, we changed the oil and did ALL dealer service as recommended - never missed a beat and from 20k-60k we had so many issues - rust on the back hatch door even though we paid $1500 for an add'l paint warranty, window and body liners fell off, roof black plastic pieces came off, the rear wheel bearings went, then the strut, the interior fell apart, etc etc. NIGHTMARE. So buy it for >2 years and then DUMP IT. The warranty and the dealer don't support their product so DON"T buy any add'l warranties!!!
Cx9 AC and Sunroof.
fpcx9,09/11/2014
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the 2007 CX9 in summer of 2007. 1. The outside noise level was really loud in the car. [all windows up]. 2.The AC started giving problems in the first year. The front passenger's side carpet gets FLOODED every year. I have been taking the car every summer to get this fix, sometimes it requires 2 or more trips to the dealer. I now pay out of pocket as the warranty has expired, not only it is costly, the stench of water soaked carpet drives me nuts. Seems like there is a flaw in these cx9? March 11th 2016. I now have problems with the brakes, I have changed all the rotors and brake pads and still have a screeching noise that"s really embarrassing. I have taken it to additional auto shops and no relief. I still have to fix the AC drain every year, it seems as though the water affects the motor on the power windows and the sunroof. the charger ports are always blowing the fuses hence no place to charge phone or play tvs or use the navigation system. Riding on the rear seat (3rd row) is very uncomfortable and makes you nauseous and your back ache . None of my kids want to sit there. now have a huge trunk space. Overall if I had the choice, I WOULD NOT HAVEPURCHASE THE CX9..i probably would have gotten the cx7 or the mazda 5. IDID NOT AND WOULD RECOMEND THIS MAZDA CX9 TO ANYONE.
See all 120 reviews of the 2007 Mazda CX-9
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More About This Model

The call of the third-row seat is pretty strong. Strong enough for a long list of crossover SUVs to have sprouted tiny, tacked-on, kids-only third rows that eat up any hope of carrying decent cargo. Minivans seat seven of course, but bottom out your cool factor faster than a Members Only jacket. So what's a guy to do?

Mazda's product planners think the 2007 Mazda CX-9, the company's largest vehicle ever, is the answer. Like the smaller Mazda CX-7, the CX-9 is a crossover that combines sleek styling with available all-wheel drive and quite a bit of zoom-zoom. But unlike its little brother, or the similarly priced Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, the CX-9 packs a standard and easily accessible third-row seat.

Big brother
For that third-row bench to be truly useful, Mazda needed something more than a stretched CX-7. Oh sure, the two look quite similar, but that should be your first clue. The proportions maintain the grace and sporty flair of the CX-7 because the CX-9 is larger in every dimension, not just wheelbase, which is up 4.9 inches. The 199.8-inch-long CX-9 is also 15.7 inches longer, 2.5 inches wider and 3.5 inches taller than its smaller two-row sibling.

All of this dimensional growth demanded a larger platform, and that's where Mazda's Ford ties gave it an Edge. Actually, it's the other way 'round, as the upcoming, and smaller, Ford Edge and the CX-9 both ride on a Mazda 6-derived platform that is also shared by the Japanese-market-only MPV.

Zoom number one
Confused? All you need to know is that this new larger platform made possible, and perhaps necessary, the installation of an impressive, all-new 60-degree double-overhead cam 3.5-liter V6 engine. It's rated at a healthy 263 horsepower at 6250 rpm and 249 pound-feet of torque at 4500 rpm, and feels every bit of that. As a bonus, plain old 87 octane achieves that rating. EPA fuel economy ratings are not yet available, but Mazda hints at "mid-20s" on the highway.

In a Gilligan-esque three-hour tour, we delighted not only in the new mill's willingness to pull us out of corners with authority, but also in the smoothness and refinement of the accompanying sound. And despite the power on tap, our front-wheel-drive prototype didn't exhibit significant torque steer — quite a relief after experiencing worst-in-recent-memory performance on a 2006 Toyota RAV4 front-driver with a similar-sized V6.

The most significant CX-7 hardware item carried over to the CX-9 is the well-sorted six-speed automatic transmission. We loved its smooth and positive shifting behavior in that application, and it's much the same here. An identical manual-mode lever with zoom-appropriate downshift-forward, upshift-back logic comes over, too. Gear ratios are intact, but the final-drive ratio and shift schedule have been tweaked to suit.

The other zoom
Southern California's twisting and turning Ortega Highway informed us that the CX-9's handling indeed lives up to expectations, feeling lighter and more agile than its dimensions suggest. Despite somewhat bumpy and uneven corners, the strut front and multilink rear remained poised, stable and smack-on our chosen line throughout, thanks in part to our Grand Touring model's 20-inch V-rated Bridgestones, which never complained. The tires bolted onto Sport and Touring models will be 18-inchers in the same width.

Steering, too, is precise and direct, although our prototype test vehicle, still undergoing final tuning, exhibited an on-center lightness that didn't quite match. Hopefully, this is one of the items to be addressed as production specs are locked in. As it is, the other zoom is alive and well, albeit with a lowercase "z" for now.

Ride comfort is generally well damped and controlled, especially over large swells and dips. But the 20s don't take too well to some of the nastier pockets of the notorious, and admittedly local, L.A. freeway chop. We didn't drive the 18-inch tire, but suspect the extra inch of sidewall will help smother such rough road edges. Final damper tuning might also take the edge off, but only a drive in a full production model will tell.

Inner pieces
But the point of building the big brother CX-9 was to house a third-row seat and give fun-loving folks a minivan alternative. The normally hinged rear doors are longer than usual, but thankfully less so than the behemoths found on a Mercedes R-Class. Combine these with a second row mounted on tracks and a one-handed fold-and-slide mechanism, and you get a mighty wide access corridor — enough third-row entry space for this 6-foot 2-inch tester to slip gracefully in and out.

And when that third row is up and occupied, there are 19 inches of floor remaining and 17.2 cubic feet of storage space — enough to bring home the groceries. If that's not enough, the 50/50 third row can split-fold. Putting down both halves nets 47.5 cubic feet, while a whopping 100.7 cubes are available with the 60/40 middle row stowed, too. By comparison, the truckier Honda Pilot provides only 88 cubic feet of cargo capacity, while the 2007 Ford Expedition is only slightly more voluminous, at 108 cubes.

On the safety front, all CX-9s are loaded. In addition to advanced front airbags, there are front side-impact airbags and a side curtain that covers all three rows. Standard stability control, ABS, roll stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system reduce the likelihood that you'll ever need all those airbags.

Big for little
The base-trim CX-9 Sport, which goes for $29,035 in front-wheel-drive guise, comes with the major power and performance goodies riding on the aforementioned 18-inch tires. Opting for the $31,135 Touring version adds power leather seats which, like the outside mirrors, are heated. The Grand Touring trim level ($32,675) adds memory to the seats, 20-inch tires, a smart key, xenon headlamps, and other color and trim detail differences. All-wheel drive boosts the cost of any of them by $1,200.

With the 2007 CX-9, Mazda has hit on a fresh combination of style and third-row seat practicality, with a proportional dose of its trademark zoom-zoom added for good measure. It goes on sale this January.

Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 is offered in the following submodels: CX-9 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

