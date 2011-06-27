8/12/18 UPDATE: 50k miles on Battle Star Galactica now, the only quality concerns we noted are: 1) Navigation hiccups are gone now and system is stable. When are we getting Android Auto again? 3) Tailgate continues it's failure to open about 5% of the time (car beeps 3 times). Annoying but barely 4) Subtle vibration of driver's sideview mirror at speeds above 70 mph in windy conditions. Other than those minor gripes, the car still does everything it originally did exceedingly well. I would still purchase this car again today. ORIGINAL REVIEW: We recently picked up a 2016 signature and this car is nearly perfect for our needs. We already own a 2014 Mazda3 and bought this to replace a 2009 RX350. We cross shopped this car with the 2016 RX350. While the fit and finish on the new RX is undeniably excellent, the major problems with it are 1) the infotainment system requires extraordinary precision/attention and thus is extremely distracting/dangerous to use while driving and 2) the rear cargo area has a higher load floor and less cargo space than the 2nd or 3rd gen RXs. MSRP on the signature model I got is $45,215 and I paid $43,800 excluding taxes, fees, and registration. A comparably equipped RX350 would retail for $10K more easy. I'll be the first to say that the CX-9 loses out if you're looking for the most utilitarian vehicle with maximum cargo capacity. It's smaller interior volume (mostly due to height) mean it doesn't have the biggest cargo capacity (some 30 cubes less than the Pilot). That said, the super long wheel base and overall length provide solid leg room in all three rows and the interior is more than comfortable for adults. It just won't be as airy as some when it comes to headroom. But what it lacks in utilitarianism it makes up for in spades through superior driving dynamics, solid execution of tech, and premium design. I find this Signature trim far more luxurious than the top trims of any of its direct competitors and even more attractive than MDX or QX60. To me the ideal buyer of the Signature trim of this vehicle is someone that wants a 3 row near luxury SUV but doesn't want to pay luxury prices or, as was my case, simply found the alternatives unappealing. Onto the pros and cons: Cons: Front side air vents point too far out and don't direct airflow towards front passengers effectively. Very narrow 2nd row middle seat (outboard seatbelt buckles are almost blocked by a rear facing Britax convertible car seat) No ventilated front seats (would have been nice given hot CA summers) No panoramic moon roof No live traffic integration in the nav app. Live traffic is viewed in a separate view and is only shown on a macro map. No Android Auto or Apple Car Play Pros: Power out of the turbo 4 is very competent. Anyone who balks at the 227 hp rating on regular octane clearly hasn't test driven it or experienced the 310 lb ft of torque that comes on at 2000 rpm. Nappa leather seats are super comfortable Deep cargo loading area with 3rd row folded Heads up display very crisp and bright with a ton of info (lane departure, lane keep, radar cruise, nav with lane guidance, tach, speed, gear, blind spot monitoring). Radar cruise maintains distance and accounts for lane changes and merging traffic decently well. It can be heavy on the brakes when coming up on slowing traffic. That said, the system anticipates cars moving faster than you that merge close to you and won't brake in those situations. Lane departure and keep assist only intervene when necessary and only correct enough to guide you back. Smart City Braking not overly aggressive as some reviewers have indicated (braking earlier avoids unexpected intervention and also conserves brake life). I've never had it activate on me. Blind spot actually beeps when a car is detected and you have your signal on (most competitors only have side mirror indicator lights) Styling is the most attractive/luxurious in segment Infotainment system and controls are very intuitive with low learning curve Suspension absorbs road imperfections well yet offers minimal body roll in corners Very quiet ride on par with RX350 and MDX Fully independent rear HVAC zone works very well and even includes upper and lower air ducts/flow control and auto setting Ambient lighting (flood up front, front door pulls, all door pockets, center console) adds a luxurious ambiance. LED headlights are bright and have a very even distribution and clean cutoff. Auto high beams are also incredibly precise, turning off automatically even when there's only one car way off in the distance on either side of a split freeway.

