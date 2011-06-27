I drove my car for a long time and was quite pleased. It had it's minor issues but nothing major. The one thing I kept having problems with was the brakes. I took it into the mechanic 4 different times and they couldn't stop the squeaking. The Mazda dealership later told us that's just Mazda brakes and they all do that! That is not normal! It was only when I backed up, but then started when I stopped at a stop sign. I spent a lot of money trying to fix this problem, and I have yet to fix it. The final problem was the transfer case. The mechanic said it is designed very poorly because there is no way to do maintenance to it. You just have to replace it once it wears out, and if you don't replace it in time then it is linked to the transmission and then you need a new transmission. That is what happened to us. You know there is a problem when the mechanic can't even get the part because they don't have enough parts because there are so many cars having this issue. The final cost was $5,200, and the car is only worth $9,000. It hasn't even hit 100,000. I thought we bought a quality vehicle, and I really loved certain things about the CX 9, but I will never recommend this car to anyone.

