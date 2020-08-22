Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
- 57,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,944$3,114 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY2J0208272
Stock: U19201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature39,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,950$4,170 Below Market
Concord Mazda - Concord / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.5L 4-Cylinder) with 39,393 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Automatic temperature control * Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Heads-Up Display * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Heated rear seats * Mazda Navigation System * Memory seat * Nappa Leather-Trimmed Seats * Navigation System * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * Radio: AM/FM Sound System w/Bose Audio * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply * Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Aluminum Alloy.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBEY7J0200963
Stock: UPS1270
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring34,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,182$3,121 Below Market
Fontana Mazda - Fontana / California
Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder 22/28 City/Highway MPGMazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 160 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY6J0223471
Stock: P01252R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 50,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,990$4,809 Below Market
Car Tec Enterprise - Deer Park / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY2J0227202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,001$1,842 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Only 17k Miles, Like New - AWD Touring Premium Edition - Machine Gray Metallic exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Seats, Bose Audio, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Premium 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Active Cruise Control, Push Button Start, 3RD Row Seat, Power Tailgate, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Mazda CX-9 AWD with only 17k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY4J0205105
Stock: 205105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 44,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,963
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
CX-9 Grand Touring trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Power Liftgate READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Snowflake White Pearl Mica exterior and Sand interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 227 HP at 5000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILESEXPERTS CONCLUDE"The CX-9's styling is more seductive than better-known rivals like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, and its interior is more alluring than some luxury brands. But, it's the way the 2018 Mazda CX-9 drives that makes it such a standout. " -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $26,883. This CX-9 is priced $3,400 below NADA Retail.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCADY5J0212413
Stock: 200877A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 24,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,350
Ecars Group - Richardson / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY0J0220405
Stock: 220405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring36,411 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,759$2,442 Below Market
Fontana Mazda - Fontana / California
AWD. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder 20/26 City/Highway MPGMazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Roadside Assistance* 160 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY3J0215334
Stock: P01370R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 20,312 miles
$23,998$870 Below Market
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCABY1J0204473
Stock: 19288281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring28,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,488
Town North Mazda - Richardson / Texas
** This vehicle has passed the 160 point certification inspection by our Mazda certified mechanics. In order for the certification to be activated a fee of $599.00 will be applied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCADY9J0206260
Stock: P3557
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 51,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,500$1,944 Below Market
Heritage Mazda Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**POWER SUNROOF**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACKUP CAMERA**HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**POWER LIFTGATE**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**POWER PACKAGE**REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**ALLOY WHEELS**ONE OWNER**GOOD CARFAX**BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**AWD. Clean CARFAX. 20/26 City/Highway MPG 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring Certification Program Details: Touring Premium Package (2nd Row Retractable Window Sunshade, Bose Premium Audio w/12 speakers, Front Parking Sensor, LED Foglights, Mazda Navigation System, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear Backup Sensor, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Balance of Factory Warranty, AWD, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Aha Internet Radio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 4.411, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E911 Automatic Emergency Notification, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Pandora Internet Radio, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio Broadcast Data System Program Information, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stitcher Internet Radio, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY3J0201952
Stock: 5MP01952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring48,232 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,580$2,104 Below Market
McDonald Mazda West - Lakewood / Colorado
McDonald Mazda West has Colorado's largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mazda's! CARFAX ONE OWNER! 9 SERVICE RECORDS! **** 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring *** AWD * BOSE AUDIO * NAVIGATION * POWER SUNROOF * POWER TAILGATE * HEATED SEATS * 3RD ROW SEATING * HEADS UP DISPLAY * BLIND SPOT MONITOR * RADAR CRUISE CONTROL **** CERTIFIED!! Call now! Certified. AWD.Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 160 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateMcDonald Mazda West specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Mazda vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 720-449-9900 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY0J0203334
Stock: WPJ0203334
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 20,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,999$2,607 Below Market
Pristine Motorsports - Smyrna / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY6J0201850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,991$2,588 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Mazda CX-9 4dr TOURING DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Snowflake White Pearl Mica with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCACY8J0218949
Stock: 993435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2019
- 42,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$1,594 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MOONROOF, SUNROOF, CARFAX 1-OWNER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFT GATE, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEAT, PREMIUM SOUND, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADS UP DISPLAY.This all wheel drive 2018 Mazda Cx-9 Grand Touring features an impressive 2.50 Engine with a Snowflake White Pearl Mica Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 42,958 miles this 2018 Mazda Cx-9 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2018 Mazda Cx-9 in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Homelink System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Radio, Garage Door Opener*STOCK# J0226347* Toyota Direct has this 2018 Mazda Cx-9 Grand Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Mazda Cx-9 Grand Touring! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 26.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Mazda Cx-9 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.50 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Power Moonroof, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Wheel Locks, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Cross Traffic Alerts, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY3J0226347
Stock: J0226347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 43,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,998$1,768 Below Market
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY6J0225680
Stock: 19239437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,500
World Car Kia New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCABY3J0201543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,499$1,640 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBDY8J0207275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
