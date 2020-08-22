Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts

Only 17k Miles, Like New - AWD Touring Premium Edition - Machine Gray Metallic exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Seats, Bose Audio, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Premium 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Active Cruise Control, Push Button Start, 3RD Row Seat, Power Tailgate, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Mazda CX-9 AWD with only 17k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TCBCY4J0205105

Stock: 205105

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020