Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.5L 4-Cylinder) with 39,393 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Automatic temperature control * Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Heads-Up Display * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Heated rear seats * Mazda Navigation System * Memory seat * Nappa Leather-Trimmed Seats * Navigation System * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * Radio: AM/FM Sound System w/Bose Audio * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply * Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Aluminum Alloy.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TCBEY7J0200963

Stock: UPS1270

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-10-2020