Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    57,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,944

    $3,114 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature

    39,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,950

    $4,170 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    34,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,182

    $3,121 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    50,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,990

    $4,809 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    17,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,001

    $1,842 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    44,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,963

  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    24,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,350

  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    36,411 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,759

    $2,442 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    20,312 miles

    $23,998

    $870 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    28,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,488

  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    51,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,500

    $1,944 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    48,232 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,580

    $2,104 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    20,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,999

    $2,607 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    37,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,991

    $2,588 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    42,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,500

    $1,594 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    43,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,998

    $1,768 Below Market
  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    26,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,500

  • 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    18,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,499

    $1,640 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9

Overall Consumer Rating
4.642 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
love the car except....
Milan,12/18/2017
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Love the car. Much better than my 2010 Mazda6. I have only one issue so far - driver's seating position. I am 6,4 about 210 pounds. I am still to find a comfortable position. I think that comfort can be easily improved if the telescopic steering wheel could be pulled a bit more towards driver. Other than that, the car drives and looks great! We are making 24-26 mpg, combined - 70% highway, 30% city. We test drove Toyota Highlander, and although Toyota put more thought into practicality and space designed particularly for families, I simply didn't like the driving feel. Reminded me of the van we had. Mazda's storage, compared to Highlander, isn't great, but in my opinion is still plenty for a family of four. The car's style and drive feel won. update: 40,000 miles. Runs great. No issues to report. Just regular maintenance. Wonderful car.
