Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
- 156,326 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Unlimited Motors Noblesville - Noblesville / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2007 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4D Sport Utility 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38C970114992
Stock: STK195902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 200,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
Pearson Mazda - Henrico / Virginia
ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER 7 PASSENGER 3 ROW FULL SIZE SUV. POWER MOONROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATING! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE @ 804-346-0300.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: AWD, 20 x 7.5J Bright Finish Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.464 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Pearson Mazda in Richmond's West end is committed to serving all of your vehicle needs before and after the sale. Stop by today to see why we are Central Virginia's number one Mazda dealer.At Pearson Mazda We Offer Market Based Pricing so please call 804.346.0300 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. Open 7 days a week to serve you. Service open nightly until 6pm and 3pm on Saturday. Family Owned and Operated, and Serving the Richmond Area for over 40 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38Y070103049
Stock: 13503A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 90,997 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,746
Wilsonville Chevrolet - Wilsonville / Oregon
Black 2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport FWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! Wilsonville Chevrolet is a General Motors Standard for Excellence Winner. Only dealers with the highest level of Customer Satisfaction qualify for this prestigious award. With 4.5 acres of New, Certified and Pre-Owned inventory we offer a great selection of vehicles to choose from. In addition we have a new vehicle locating service. So in the rare event that we dont have what you are looking for we can locate the exact new Chevrolet that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28Y570102845
Stock: 8960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 114,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,981
Columbia Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Columbia Chevrolet is very proud to offer this good-looking 2007 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Red Beautifully equipped with 3.464 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers!Ask your neighbors, they bought from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28Y270112510
Stock: 911311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 189,230 miles
$3,987
Tim Dahle Ford - Spanish Fork / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38Y070114780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Mazda CX-9216,115 miles
$5,900
Paul Miller Ford - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38Y670114038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Freiday's Auto Sales - Middleboro / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38C470120781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,981 miles
$8,995
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 Mazda AWD CX-9 Grand Touring Liquid Platinum Metallic 6-Speed Sport Automatic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 46092 miles below market average! With some available options like Grand Touring Assistance Package (DVD Navigation System, Power Open & Close Hatch, and Rear-View Camera), Moonroof/Bose Audio Package (Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade), Towing Package (Heavy-Duty Transmission Cooler, Receiver & Cover, and Wiring Harness), 3.464 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Rain Sensor Cover, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * NACTOY 2008 North American Truck of the Year At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A480160262
Stock: 93142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 100,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,991$1,283 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. White 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A080163837
Stock: MZ1259A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,999$741 Below Market
1st Class Auto Sales - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
Traction ControlStability ControlABS (4-Wheel)Anti-Theft SystemAir ConditioningAir Conditioning, RearPower WindowsPower Door LocksCruise ControlPower SteeringTilt WheelAM/FM StereoCD/MP3 (Single Disc)Navigation SystemDual Air BagsSide Air BagsDual Power SeatsTowing PkgAlloy WheelsVehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Drives great, Family friendly, Not seen any accidents, Primarily highway miles, Great first ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A580137346
Stock: 137346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,899
Kerry Chevrolet - Alexandria / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! SERVICE INSPECTION COMPLETE !!! REPLACED 2 TIRES !! NEW CABIN & AIR FILTERS !! 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Crystal White Pearl Mica MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, We Make Every Deal!, CX-9 Grand Touring, Sand Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * NACTOY 2008 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28A180139248
Stock: R0380A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 105,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand TouringClean CARFAX. Liquid Platinum Metallic 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 28814 miles below market average!Awards: * NACTOY 2008 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A280134677
Stock: P134677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 243,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,911
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38AX80133258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,837 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Check out this 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.7L/227.4 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-9 has the following options: TOWING PKG -inc: 3500 lb capacity, HD transmission cooler, HD radiator fan, wiring harness, receiver/cover, revised engine control module, ROOF RAILS, REMOTE ENGINE START, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM W/BOSE AUDIO PKG -inc: 9" rear DVD entertainment system, Bose Centerpoint 5.1 surround sound system w/(11) speakers, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, 115 volt pwr outlet, GRAND TOURING ASSISTANCE PKG -inc: touch screen DVD navigation system w/voice command, rearview camera, pwr hatch, FRONT/REAR SPLASH GUARDS, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL MICA PAINT, BURGLAR ALARM -inc: shock sensor, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR -inc: compass, HomeLink, rain sensor cover, and Xenon (HID) headlights w/auto on/off & manual leveling. See it for yourself at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB28A180125835
Stock: 12709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 145,697 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,000
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 15/21 City/Highway MPG This Vehicle is Located at Gates of Elkhart 2405 Cassopolis St Elkhart, IN ...Text Alex at 563-726-5475 for more information!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A380145820
Stock: E2046P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 182,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Lakeshore Autos - Holland / Michigan
Check out this nice 7 passenger All Wheel Drive SUV. Don't let the miles scare you there is lots of life left in this vehicle. My wife has been driving it since it was traded in a few months ago. Like most nice vehicles in this price range it won't last long. Stop out today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A580134141
Stock: 4141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Atlantis Auto City - Framingham / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38V680124110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,298
Hollywood Motor Company - Saint Louis / Missouri
** 2008 Mazda Cx-9 **Two Owners Zero Accidents **Reduce to move ** Sunroof **Heated Leather ** $9298 AND WON'T LAST **Hollywood Motor Co. vehicles are thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to the highest level and are sold with a 90 day/3000 mile limited warranty and there’s financing for everyone with rates as low as 1.99% with approved credit!**FEATURES: **Upgraded sound **6 Disc CD Changer ** **Steering Wheel Audio Controls **Power Locks **Power Windows **Driver & Passenger Power Seats **3rd Row Seating ** **Heated Seats **Leather Seats **Tilt Wheel **Cruise control **Security Alarm * **Power Sunroof/ Moon roof ** **Alloy Wheels **Luggage Rack **Rear Climate Control ****Dual Climate Control **T*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB38A180140910
Stock: 11590R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
