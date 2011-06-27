Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,298
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,059
|$2,400
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,582
|$1,842
|Rough
|$759
|$1,104
|$1,285
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,818
|$2,894
|$3,483
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,593
|$3,121
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,992
|$2,396
|Rough
|$858
|$1,390
|$1,671
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,092
|$3,193
|$3,795
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,861
|$3,401
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,197
|$2,611
|Rough
|$988
|$1,534
|$1,821
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,178
|$3,720
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,848
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,187
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,527
|$1,785
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,829
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,535
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,296
|$1,947
|$2,297
|Rough
|$896
|$1,359
|$1,602
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,357
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,112
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,622
|$1,926
|Rough
|$732
|$1,132
|$1,344
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$2,600
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,330
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,790
|$2,048
|Rough
|$906
|$1,249
|$1,428
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,429
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,177
|$2,559
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,672
|$1,965
|Rough
|$780
|$1,167
|$1,370
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,343
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,099
|$2,413
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,612
|$1,853
|Rough
|$806
|$1,125
|$1,292
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,672
|$3,178
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,394
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,839
|$2,186
|Rough
|$827
|$1,284
|$1,525