  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2005 Mazda 6
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,298$2,678
Clean$1,438$2,059$2,400
Average$1,099$1,582$1,842
Rough$759$1,104$1,285
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,818$2,894$3,483
Clean$1,626$2,593$3,121
Average$1,242$1,992$2,396
Rough$858$1,390$1,671
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,092$3,193$3,795
Clean$1,871$2,861$3,401
Average$1,430$2,197$2,611
Rough$988$1,534$1,821
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,189$3,178$3,720
Clean$1,958$2,848$3,333
Average$1,496$2,187$2,559
Rough$1,034$1,527$1,785
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$2,829$3,340
Clean$1,697$2,535$2,992
Average$1,296$1,947$2,297
Rough$896$1,359$1,602
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,357$2,800
Clean$1,386$2,112$2,509
Average$1,059$1,622$1,926
Rough$732$1,132$1,344
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,920$2,600$2,977
Clean$1,717$2,330$2,667
Average$1,312$1,790$2,048
Rough$906$1,249$1,428
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,429$2,856
Clean$1,477$2,177$2,559
Average$1,128$1,672$1,965
Rough$780$1,167$1,370
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,707$2,343$2,693
Clean$1,527$2,099$2,413
Average$1,167$1,612$1,853
Rough$806$1,125$1,292
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,751$2,672$3,178
Clean$1,566$2,394$2,847
Average$1,196$1,839$2,186
Rough$827$1,284$1,525
Sell my 2005 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,386 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,112 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,386 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,112 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,386 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,112 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Mazda 6 ranges from $732 to $2,800, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.