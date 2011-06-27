Used 2005 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
2005 Mazda 6 Sports Wagon Review
We purchased the car 4 years ago with 40K miles and currently have 82K miles. This has been an excellent car. While it is a station wagon it drives and handles very well, more like a sports sedan. The V-6 and six speed auto is a very good combination of performance and mileage. It also has a very good Bose aduio system. The heater, heated seats and AC all preform well. We have not had any maintenace issues other than the standard upkeep of tires, brakes, etc.
Great car, other than a rust spot
I've had my 2005 mazda6 s for 10 years (106k miles), bought it used as a 1 year old for $17.6k. I love the car, but it has a real problem for longevity in MI. The car will rust on the rear wheel well lip, typically in the passenger's side. This is not just bad luck with my car, its a defect across most of these cars. If you see a 2003-2005 in the midwest, odds are it will have rust in this exact spot. There are about 6 of these cars in the parking lot where I work, and all but 1 of them have this issue. Aside from that though, this car has been very solid mechanically, with almost no issues outside of routine maintenance. It's fun to drive, I get 19-25 MPG depending on weather (and I'm a somewhat aggressive driver), and I think the interior is laid out well and comfortable. Its a real shame that the body isn't going to hold up long enough to match the drivetrain. Also, it handles terribly in the snow with stock tires, but does quite well with snow tires on.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
my first car
This car generates alot of road at high speeds. The ride is smooth and shifts like butter and that's coming from a 12 year old car. The back seats are decent with a enough room to get a car seat back there. The digital information display is go's and out as it's common with this year as well as a headliner i wished held up better. This is definitely a great car to take around corners if you need to. Beware of any sign of rust near the rear wheel wells which is very common, i was lucky enough with living in michigan(saltly winter roads) i found one without any.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
mazda 6 good but lowsy interior
First car, First of all it drove great and is fun to drive, i put a Cold air and magnaflow on her (2.3) sounded beautiful but the interior was a peice of trash, the LCD notoriously on mazda 6 went out great cool 150 bucks to replace... the mapbox above the radio sucked and the lid broke the 6 disc cd changer cds no longer cycle well... overall 90k miles no problems except for the trashy interior
Moderte
This car has been a lot of fun for me, but I feel it is not fully insulated and creates a lot of background noise.
Sponsored cars related to the 6
Related Used 2005 Mazda 6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6