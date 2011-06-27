Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Navigator 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,274
|$1,457
|Clean
|$833
|$1,163
|$1,334
|Average
|$674
|$942
|$1,086
|Rough
|$516
|$720
|$839
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Navigator 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,702
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,468
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,998
|$2,403
|Rough
|$954
|$1,528
|$1,856