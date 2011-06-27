Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Rock

Henry, 12/01/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have now owned this vehicle 7 yrs. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. The only problems that I have had was with the air conditioner which died after about 4yrs. I had it repaired and I have never looked back. I have 2 kids and we have spent lots of time in this SUV. It has a DVD player and an awesome stereo. We have taken many trips in it on vacation and it is very comfortable. We often eat out at fast food joints and we can park and eat our food in the comfort of our navigator just like home. We have many memories in our "Gator" that we will cherish for years. If and when it dies I will probably buy another. 171,000 miles and counting.

2001 NAV

APRIL, 07/08/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a great suv especially if theres kids involved. Love the space and the tv console to keep them quiet or to play the ps2...I've had no problems as of yet.. April atlanta,ga

Love my "car"

AC, 03/14/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Love the heavy ride, stability and ability to see the road. Towing mirrors eliminate blind spots. Mileage is better than my last "car". I get 20 mph or so on the open highway. True comfort.

Thought it was great till warranty over

Ray, 05/19/2007
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I actually thought this was one of the best cars I ever had and never even bothered to check reviews until I started experiencing problems at 75K mi. Sorry, but a drive train should not fail at 75K. Everything imagineable went wrong. Found out I had a defective transmission - sorry warranty up, car would not start then all of a sudden would be OK. Couldn't find a problem until the fuel pump went out solid - after the warranty was up. The car always pulled to the right - could never find anything wrong - got worse as the car aged. It seems as though literally everything started to break just as the warranty was up.

194000 miles and still running strong

mikevee1, 01/05/2012
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love love love this truck I have owned it since 175000 miles and it wont give up , According to the last driver who was an elderly person the only problem ever was a suspension fuse for the air system. It is huge, on the highway I get over 20 mpg's (the trick is using a k&n hiflow filter) I highly recommend this vehicle. In the snow it is awesome, dont even need the 44 since it is awd all time. The ladies love it, and so does visiting family. I believe I will own this until 300,000 miles. I just drove to Vegas from Minnesota and not a hesitation. Kudos Lincoln on making a sweet ride.

