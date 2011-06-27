Used 2013 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

Quality and Classy Terri , 10/28/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I love this car. I've been given nothing but great compliments on the interior and exterior looks of this car. I love how it hugs the road, is very responsive and the fact that the ride is very quiet. I had a Jeep prior to the Lincoln and could hear and feel every pebble and crack in the road. The heated steering wheel is a god-send here in New Hampshire. I bought this vehicle used with only 12,000 miles and what a deal! The gas mileage isn't the greatest at about 22mpg but thankfully gas is fairly cheap right now. I'd rather give up gas mileage than skimp on comfort. This is one of the most luxurious vehicles I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

American Dream payerlaw , 09/02/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I purchased NKX after having owned a Volkswagen Touareg. Though the Touareg is more cutting edge performance and bluntly utilitarian in its style, the Lincoln MKX is an amazing SUV! Fit, finish and features are top notch and the luxurious touches are limitless. It is the most impressive vehicle I have ever owned and America should be proud. Style is impressive and the standard and optional features arebvery well valued. Bang for buck, nothing came clove to the MKX. Report Abuse

Impressed with MKX ok_native , 05/27/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful We purchased the MKX to replace 2012 Infiniti FX 35 we had for 2 years. Although we loved the FX35, we both decided that we needed more interior space for travel. The FX 35 is not as roomy and accommodating. So far this has been a joy to own. Smooth and noise free driving. I am surprised to see that others have not had this same experience. We had a 2010 VW Toureg prior to the Infiniti and it was built rugged as well as luxurious. So, the MKX has a nice feel in the middle. I think it will hold well to taking the dogs to the vet as well as transporting the grandchildren to activities. I will come back and update after owning for a year, any negative issues. Report Abuse

Luxury with some sportiness Pauley21 , 10/20/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall I think this vehicle is very well built, strong engine, and AWD that is smart and knows what to do when you need it. I did purchase pre-owned with over 60,000 miles but I love the 3.7 V6 and transmission pairing. My mom has a 2013 as well, both of us enjoy it a lot. You can sit back and ride along with traffic comfortably, but when you need to get up and go or maneuver though traffic, the transmission and 3.7 V6 are quick and power you through what you need. It handles great around corners and through town. It's not too big but just big enough, anytime I have rear passengers they always compliment the room they have and the heated seats. My only complaint is the shifter, sometimes it doesn't know it's in Park and you have to jiggle the button a little, and after turning a corner when it's going into 2nd gear it's a tiny clunky, but my last car (Mazda) has the same issue, so I'm light with the gas pedal after turning corners. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse