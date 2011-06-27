Estimated values
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,565
|$65,863
|$67,404
|Clean
|$63,136
|$64,394
|$65,865
|Average
|$60,277
|$61,457
|$62,789
|Rough
|$57,419
|$58,519
|$59,712
Estimated values
2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,944
|$69,433
|$74,582
|Clean
|$63,507
|$67,884
|$72,880
|Average
|$60,631
|$64,787
|$69,476
|Rough
|$57,756
|$61,690
|$66,071