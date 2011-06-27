  1. Home
Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 LX 570
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
RE:Overpriced gas-guzzling clunky dinosaur!

Bietris, 11/29/2019
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

LandCruisers and LXs are NOT for electronic lovers! These machines are made to go anywhere and return home safely. You do not even need a navigation as you can go to your destination and find your way back home. The built quality is second to none, for example I have a Land Cruiser and at 230K miles only ONE oil seal has been replaced for its entire life...

Overpriced gas-guzzling clunky dinosaur!

Anonymous, 11/03/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
39 of 66 people found this review helpful

One word to describe this SUV compared to others in its class would be: Overpriced. You are simply NOT getting anything worth it’s hefty tag of $100K! Let’s start with what it is LACKING that SUV’s 1/2 its price have.....NO Lane Assist, NO Panoramic Sunroof or Power Sunshade (manual only), NO Quiet Cabin (I clearly hear all road noise and the super irritating noise of the fans whenever the cooled/heated seats or cabin controls are on anything but low...(no excuse for this CHEAP design), NO Touch Pad screens, NO Color Changing Ambient Lighting, NO Choice of Engines, NO Keypad for phone dialing, NO Easy Interface (I am very good with technology but this thing is a joke), NO Rear USB ports, NO Digital Clock (only a hard-to-read analog one). In addition, it has poor leg room in the third due to bad floor design, Poor Cargo Space due to poorly designed folding seats, and ready for this one???!???...it comes with a car starter, but you only get to use it for ONE YEAR before they force you to pay for their Lexus Enform App to keep it going! NO yearly $300 App = NO Starter!! The drive is so clunky and tipsy around turns that I would compare it to navigating a tall cinder block on lego wheels. Oh, and the split truck is actually a big pain b/c they “forgot” to add power to the lower hatch, so if you have something heavy in your arms, you have to set it on the ground to manually open the dang lower trunk first! The controls are in horrible spots (coffee cups will block the single USB port and phone “cubby”, no other place for your phone. I have to constantly take my eyes of the road to try to navigate through the dinosaur limited options screen and buttons. Seriously, every question I have for Lexus on if there is something I might be missing, is met with a resounding NO! Unless you think it is ok to pay $100K for a vehicle that raises and lowers (no big deal since many other SUV’s do this too), and you’re OK with getting 10MPG b/c they didn’t bother to improve consumption, then save yourself from this headache and buy something else. Anything else.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This is truely the undisputed king of all off-road

Shebanite, 01/08/2019
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I took this vehicle on an extremely steep trail carved on a side of a mountain in West Virginia. I could swear that the incline was close to 45 degrees. And it was full of mud (slippery clay) since it was newly maintained trail and it was raining on-off continuously for 2 weeks. And I kid you not, this vehicle made it thru the entire trail without even revving a cylinder! It was so effortless I started yawning. I also tested the CRAWL system, and it is really amazing. And as far as luxury, comfort, and quality, no other vehicle combines all features into one beautifully designed vehicle like the Land Cruiser/Lexus LX 570! I really don't have any complaints other than improving on the fuel economy and also make the infotainment a bit more smart-phone friendly cause it is not (and can be cumbersome). Other than that it is a perfect SUV!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
