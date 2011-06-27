  1. Home
Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 LX 570
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/418.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque403 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Luxury Package w/Pre-Collision System and Dynamic Radar Cruise Controlyes
Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
Luxury Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
12V rear and 12V and 120V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Climate Comfort Seatsyes
Dual-Screen DVD Rear Seat-Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1280 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length197.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Mercury Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Noble Spinel Mica
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
285/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
