Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle i ever had
WOW!!! it is a amazing machine!!!. i have had almost all the best SUV but this is my first time buying a lexus SUV. i had a lexus car before therefore i knew what to expect from lexus. the ride is quite, comfortable, vehicle is very agile, responsive and powerful. all suvs have almost same gas milage in this class. but LX 570 excels them in all departments. i traded my landr rover and promised myself for not buying another european rest of my life. even after spending so much money i am really happy and do not feel got ripped off or i have made a wrong decesion. it is really a amazing machine. trust me cut all other expenses and just get one. i got fully loaded with all the feaure
as good as it gets
have owned many different luxury suv's. it doesn't get any better than the lx570. lexus service dept. is also excellent.
Third owner and HAPPY
I’ve had an Acura MDX, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Landcruiser, smaller Lexus SUV GX and an older Lexus 470. Loved them all but the Acura and Nissan. This has the tightest steering and overall comfort. My entire family loves it. Drives like a tank so I feel we are all as safe as we can possibly be. Purchased 12/16
Dont buy or lease this SUV for this PRICE !!!!!!!!
I'm SO glad im leasing this LX. I got out lease on MB GL 450 on Nov. 2010. Me and my wife loved it. My wife wanted to lease new GL but I wanted to something diff. We were almost got Range Rover but with 3 children (5, 3yrs, amd 6 months) it was little small. Only 2 reasons to lease this - got pretty good deal b/c I knew the GM at Lexus dealer and never had Lexus SUV. After 3100 miles, I really dont like this SUV for THIS PRICE RANGE !!!!! If this is $50k range then it's acceptable. AGAIN NOT OVER $70k SUV !!! Here is why - 1. doesnt feel solid as GL 2. Horrible connectivity on bluetooth - other person can not hear well 3. ROAD NOISE compared to GL. 4. Doesnt feel like this $75k Luxury SUV
