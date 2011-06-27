  1. Home
Used 2008 Lexus IS 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 IS 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13 cu.ft.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length180.1 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Pearl
  • Breakwater Blue Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Desert Sage Metallic
  • Golden Almond Metallic
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Glacier Frost Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sterling, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
