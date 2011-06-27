Used 2008 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

Very fine vehicle Oregonhiker , 04/18/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2008 loaded Lexus IS350 w/7,000 miles...this is my 5th Lexus, the others being SUV's, but have also owned 3 BMW's, including a wonderful M3. The IS350 is a great car. 98% of my driving is city, suburb or highway and it performs flawlessly. If I drove major "twisties" everyday, maybe I would have bought another BMW, but few of us have the "true" abilities to push either Lexus or BMW to their honest limits... It has 90% of the BMW capabilities, IMHO, plus a quieter ride, better interior, better exterior, more reliability and at least an equal resale value. It doesn't scream "look at me"...hey, even the engine and muffler are quiet, but power is vastly available when you want it. Report Abuse

IS350!!! kevindan123 , 01/14/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is beyond words. I just purchased this car and I can not stop driving this thing. It is my first luxury sports sedan and first car I am owning. I have to say I am very impressed with the overall quality of this car. It is 4 years old now (2008 model) but shows terrific condition and durability. The car has a stunning look and turns heads everywhere I go. The interior is Lexus quality at its finest. They put top notch materials in this car and the cabin is a pleasure to be in. Waking up every morning to this car is like a dream come true. Get this car you will not regret it! Report Abuse

IS 350 moznick , 01/04/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Have only put 500 miles on our new black with cashmere interior. Initial observataions: build quality excellent, power dramatic. Interior very comfortable for two in the front seats; I think the back seats are for children only. The placement of the driver's power window buttons is odd and uncomfortable to access, otherwise interior layout is good. Despite the large engine, I have so far averaged 26 mpg for mostly highway driving. That is outstanding! Test drove one with the sport suspension; the wife thought it was much too harsh - there really is quite a difference so you should try both. Report Abuse

Great Car Mike , 08/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bottom Line- Ultimate compromise between sport and luxury. Very quick, smooth, glides over nicks and crannies in the road. I spend plenty of time on the road- love the silent ride! On the contrary, when the pedal hits the mat, the engine makes an extremely defined roar. Comfortable as hell up front, not so in the back. If I was at the track every day, 335i would be my choice. If I needed a car that would accommodate my daily driving with comfort and performance- no brainer- IS350. Excellent Audio. Report Abuse