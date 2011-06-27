Vehicle overview

Convertibles typically sell to the truly optimistic souls among us. These are people who envision themselves cruising along a sunny Mediterranean coastline, even as they're driving on slush-encrusted highways after a Midwestern snowstorm. Such daydreams are made just a little bit easier in an entry-level luxury convertible like the 2014 Lexus IS 350 C, which has a snug-fitting retractable hardtop to keep out the elements and a rich interior that you'll enjoy regardless of the weather.

Naturally, that solid metal roof also makes the IS 350 C more impervious to thieves while providing a quieter ride to boot. Of course, all of this applies to the less expensive IS 250 C (reviewed separately) as well, but the 306-horsepower V6 engine in the 350 version easily justifies the extra cost. Not only does this engine pour on its power in a wonderfully smooth, refined manner, it delivers the Lexus IS 350 C to 60 mph in about 6 seconds. That's a quick time within the small population of premium-brand, four-passenger convertibles in this price range.

Still, the 2014 IS 350 C is not without a few drawbacks. The folding hardtop is exceptionally bulky, and when it's down there's very little room to carry anything in the trunk, save for maybe a golf bag. In addition, the cramped backseat is really only useful in a pinch. Finally, in spite of its quickness, the IS 350 C is ultimately tuned for comfort, and more aggressive drivers may be put off by the rather sluggish responses from its automatic transmission and steering system.

If that's you, the 2014 BMW 4 Series convertible or the 2014 Infiniti Q60 are the most logical alternatives in this price range. Both are more engaging to drive and have more spacious interiors. You'll also find more room in the 2014 Audi A5 convertible, though it doesn't have a retractable hardtop and, with only a four-cylinder engine, it's quite a bit slower. Given the limited choices for moderately priced luxury convertibles, the 2014 Lexus IS 350 C is certainly worth consideration, especially if you're seeking one with a weatherproof hardtop and a big helping of refinement.