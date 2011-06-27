Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C for Sale

  • $23,433

    2013 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    53,833 miles
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C29D2509744
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $22,999

    2013 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    52,055 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarLux - Lennox / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C21D2509379
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,750

    2012 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    144,209 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    featured today is a 2012 Lexus IS 350C RWD Convertible with the 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission heated and A/C leather interior 2dr coupe and alloy wheels. One owner no accidents.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C23C2507535
    Stock: 25102
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,121

    2012 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    106,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Robbins Toyota - Nash / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C23C2508684
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $20,900

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    51,460 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida

    (((Condo Kept Well Maintained **** Clean Car Fax *** Low Mileage))) This Sharp, HardTop Convertible Lexus IS 350C with ONLY *51,460* Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a strong Gas V6 3.5L/210 engine, SmartAccess remote entry system, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Safety connect, Spacious Seating, Well Maintained Leather Seats, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE ****IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C27B2506662
    Stock: 13920
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $16,000

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    103,416 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Windward Ford of Hawaii - Kailua / Hawaii

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C22B2505189
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $20,076

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    73,396 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dean McCrary Kia - Mobile / Alabama

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C28B2506637
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,989

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    121,354 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

    Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" 5-Spoke Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel.*** front line ready , with navigation, these are 310 HP, WITH RECTRATABLE HARD TOP, ITS 2 CARS IN ONE !!! RARE CAR NEW . EVER RARER PREOWNED IN THIS CONDITION , comes with our world class warranty This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This low mileage Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top . Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. The incredible 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. The handling and stopping power of this Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is enhanced by the recently replaced tires. The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, attractive styling, standard safety features, and Terrific overall performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C2XA2504614
    Stock: A2504614
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $12,995Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    125,869 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California

    2010 Lexus IS350 CONVERTIBLE Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C24A2501501
    Stock: JL07720
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $20,998

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    62,069 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Melbourne - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Melbourne / Florida

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C24A2500042
    Stock: 18899248
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,599

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C Base

    94,100 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" 5-Spoke Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Lexus IS 350C we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. The Lexus IS 350C 's pristine good looks were combined with the Lexus high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus IS 350C. A rare find these days. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 350C: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, attractive styling, standard safety features, and Terrific overall performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFE2C28A2504188
    Stock: A2504188
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

