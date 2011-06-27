Vehicle overview

When car companies portray life behind the wheel of a convertible, the ads typically depict attractive drivers motoring along the coast with the top down as the afternoon sun paints everything with a golden glow. And really, that's the whole point of getting a convertible, right? Pleasingly, the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C is capable of playing the starring role in those romantic al fresco fantasies.

Like many in its class, the IS 350 C features a retractable hardtop that raises and lowers in about 20 seconds and does a good job of keeping both the elements and unwanted noise at bay. It also serves to deter thieving miscreants much better than traditional soft tops.

Unlike its slightly more affordable sibling, the IS 250 C, the 306-horsepower IS 350 C has sufficient power to back up its racy looks. Further real-world appeal comes from a suspension that emphasizes ride comfort rather than sport and an interior replete with high-quality leather upholstery and a generous amount of standard equipment.

That said, there are other picks for a luxury convertible. Buyers looking for more excitement will prefer the convertible versions of the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G37 more. The Audi A5, meanwhile, lacks a retractable hardtop but its rear seat and trunk space are the least compromised in this segment.

Overall, though, the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C should work well in your own unique convertible fantasies.