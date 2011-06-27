  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 350 C
  4. Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Lexus IS 350 C Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior
  • smooth ride quality
  • all-weather hardtop
  • golfer-friendly trunk
  • reasonable price.
  • Poor rear visibility
  • limited top-down trunk space
  • cramped backseat
  • rear end looks awkward.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lexus IS 350 C for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$15,518 - $22,106
Used IS 350 C for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Lexus IS 350 C delivers a high standard of comfort and refinement in a hardtop convertible, but not without a few compromises.

Vehicle overview

When car companies portray life behind the wheel of a convertible, the ads typically depict attractive drivers motoring along the coast with the top down as the afternoon sun paints everything with a golden glow. And really, that's the whole point of getting a convertible, right? Pleasingly, the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C is capable of playing the starring role in those romantic al fresco fantasies.

Like many in its class, the IS 350 C features a retractable hardtop that raises and lowers in about 20 seconds and does a good job of keeping both the elements and unwanted noise at bay. It also serves to deter thieving miscreants much better than traditional soft tops.

Unlike its slightly more affordable sibling, the IS 250 C, the 306-horsepower IS 350 C has sufficient power to back up its racy looks. Further real-world appeal comes from a suspension that emphasizes ride comfort rather than sport and an interior replete with high-quality leather upholstery and a generous amount of standard equipment.

That said, there are other picks for a luxury convertible. Buyers looking for more excitement will prefer the convertible versions of the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G37 more. The Audi A5, meanwhile, lacks a retractable hardtop but its rear seat and trunk space are the least compromised in this segment.

Overall, though, the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C should work well in your own unique convertible fantasies.

2013 Lexus IS 350 C models

The four-passenger 2013 Lexus IS 350 C is a retractable-hardtop luxury convertible offered in one well-equipped trim level. The smaller-engine IS 250 C is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the IS 350 C includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors with built-in turn signals and puddle lamps, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats (includes two-way lumbar control), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are the Safety Connect telematics system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, auxiliary audio input jack and iPod/USB interface.

The optional Luxury package includes bi-xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, heated/ventilated front seats, genuine wood trim and driver memory settings. The Navigation package adds a navigation system, a rearview camera, voice commands, HD radio and Lexus Enform telematics features. A 12-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system can be added to the navigation system.

Stand-alone options include parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a pre-collision mitigation system. A variety of F Sport engine, suspension and brake performance parts, including 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, are also available.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Lexus IS 350 C receives HD radio and the Lexus Enform 2.0 system that allows use of smartphone apps like Pandora and OpenTable.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Lexus IS 350 C features a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 306 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that includes manual shift control.

In Edmunds testing, an IS 350 C fitted with optional F Sport performance accessories accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front-seat side curtain airbags, front-seat knee airbags and Lexus Safety Connect emergency telematics.

Included with the optional adaptive cruise control is the Lexus Pre-Collision system, which can snug the front seatbelts and activate brake assist immediately when the driver presses the brake pedal in situations where sensors detect an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Lexus IS 350 C (again with the F Sport upgrades) stopped from 60 mph in an impressive 111 feet.

Driving

Perhaps the most appropriate word to describe the experience of driving the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C is "refined." The body structure is solid enough to remain composed even over poor road surfaces, something not all convertibles can claim. The retractable hardtop enhances this feeling by minimizing noise levels and temperature extremes.

The 306-hp V6 is noticeably more lively than the IS 250 C's smaller engine, making the 350 C the only choice if performance is important to you. Unfortunately, the suspension tuning favors ride comfort, which softens handling to levels that driving enthusiasts won't like. For drivers who require more performance, Lexus' lineup of F Sport suspension, brake and engine upgrades are available to help firm things up.

Interior

Inside the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C you'll find an attractive and well-stitched passenger cabin accented by top-quality materials. Gauges and controls are clear and intuitive, though models with the optional navigation system make it a little harder to get at touchscreen-controlled features like audio and climate settings while the nav system is in use. This year's navigation system does include the updated Lexus Enform service, however, which includes smartphone integration for apps such as Pandora, iHeart radio and Yelp.

Up front, the seats offer good comfort and support and the power-adjustable seats and steering wheel make it easy to find an ideal driving position. Rear seat occupants are not so lucky, as this is one of the tightest backseats in the segment and therefore only really useful in a pinch. Trunk space is limited as well, with an adequate 10.8 cubic feet of cargo room with the roof raised and a paltry 2.4 cubic feet with the top down. That's enough for a modest-sized golf bag and not much else.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C features & specs
More about the 2013 Lexus IS 350 C

Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C Overview

The Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C is offered in the following submodels: IS 350 C Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Lexus IS 350 CS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Lexus IS 350 C for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C.

Can't find a used 2013 Lexus IS 350 Cs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 350 C for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,429.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 350 C for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,715.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,903.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Lexus IS 350 C?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS 350 C lease specials

Related Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles