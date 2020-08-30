INFINITI Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 118,025 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,450
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE1AM353123
Stock: P3123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 71,966 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$19,985
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2012 INFINITI G37 Convertible* Hard Top* Clean Carfax* Low miles*Navigation Package* Premium Package* Rare color combo*Blue tooth* Cruise Control* Rear Parking Sensors* Heated & Cooled Seats* Bose Audio* Premium Leather Seats* Alloy Wheels* Intelligent Key* Power Seats with memory*Too Many Options too list!This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE9CM202694
Stock: P6139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,290 miles2,278 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*Good Deal
$13,998$1,055 Below Market
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
Located 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store.
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE2BM954347
Stock: 18937210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,530 miles1,029 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$22,998
CarMax Lafayette - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lafayette / Louisiana
Located 1,029 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store.
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE1CM202463
Stock: 18841027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,499 miles34 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$25,065
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Heated & Cooled Front Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, Wheat Leather, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Bose Open Air Sound System, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Interior Accents Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, XM NavTraffic.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 24806 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2013 INFINITI G37 Pacific Sky
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FEXDM772933
Stock: P31696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 66,811 miles2,052 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseShips to 20147*
$16,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
Located 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store.
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE6AM350685
Stock: 19305382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,996 miles593 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseShips to 20147*
$24,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
Located 593 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store.
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE3DM771073
Stock: 19322757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,541 miles374 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseShips to 20147*
$20,998
CarMax Myrtle Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
Located 374 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store.
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
VIN: JN1CV6FE4DM772233
Stock: 18974897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
