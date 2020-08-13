Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 C for Sale Near Me

Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida

This Sharp, HardTop Convertible Lexus IS 350C with ONLY *51,460* Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a strong Gas V6 3.5L/210 engine, SmartAccess remote entry system, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Safety connect, Spacious Seating, Well Maintained Leather Seats, Ice Cold AC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFE2C27B2506662

Stock: 13920

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020