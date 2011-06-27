Vehicle overview

Despite the somewhat negative connotation of the word itself, compromise is usually a good thing. For instance, it's how opposing political parties get things done (or so we've heard). But compromise is also the reason that the 2012 Lexus IS 350 C appeals to those looking for a luxury convertible that's easy to live with.

The IS 350 C's retractable hardtop has many advantages over a conventional soft top, starting with better insulation from the weather, not to mention highway noise. Then there's the anti-theft quotient, since it can't be slit open on a dark street. It also retracts in just 20 seconds, making the transition from closed coupe to drop-top cruiser a breeze. The compromises paid for all this come in the form of reduced trunk space when the top is stowed, while this particular application also has an ungainly appearance produced by the hard tonneau cover that conceals the folded top.

In its favor, the IS 350 C's suspension ably insulates passengers from bumps and bangs in the Lexus style, although it will disappoint drivers looking for lively, engaging handling. Lastly, the complicated mechanism for the hardtop restricts rear seat passenger space, so the backseat has limited utility for passengers. No compromise is made when it comes to interior quality, however, as the IS 350 C upholds Lexus' reputation for handsome, well-constructed cabins.

Still, the 2012 Lexus IS 350 C isn't the only good choice in this segment, with competitors presenting their own strengths and weaknesses. Worthy rivals include the stylish Audi A5, the more dynamic BMW 3 Series, the powerful Infiniti G37 and the capable Volvo C70. But if a smooth ride and a top-notch interior are your priorities, you should be pretty happy with the Lexus IS 350 C.