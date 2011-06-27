Vehicle overview

A classic convertible should exude an undeniable grace. It should make you feel good about yourself, the world around you and the car that's taking you through it. The 2010 Lexus IS 350C certainly has the ability to do all that as a luxury retractable-hardtop convertible with a comfortable ride and world-class interior craftsmanship. However, a classic convertible must also exude classic styling and have the ability to minimize the compromises inherent to any vehicle that's had its roof lopped off.

The IS 350C is based on the Lexus IS sedan and features the more powerful of two available engines (the IS 250C is covered in a separate model review). As with any convertible, the roof is the big story here. With a touch of a button located to the left of the steering wheel, the three-panel roof gracefully folds and tucks itself down into the trunk in an impressively quick 20 seconds.

With the roof raised, the cabin quells wind noise almost as well as a traditional coupe and better than other retractable hardtops. Unfortunately, this roof design and convertible transformation isn't as elegantly executed as on competitors such as the BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Volvo C70.

From a strictly aesthetic standpoint, the car's hind quarters have been engorged to swallow the roof, creating the appearance from profile that the front of an IS sedan was welded to the back of a much bigger coupe. From a more practical perspective, the rising beltline and tall tail limit visibility and make the cramped backseat even more claustrophobic. And despite this big back end, trunk space is no better than in competitors (it's actually a bit worse in some ways).

Therefore, the IS 350C makes more concessions to top-down motoring than its rivals. However, there is still plenty to like if Lexus' reliability, service, comfort and quality are top priorities. Indeed, the cabin boasts flawless materials and construction, while a long list of standard and optional features provides goodies one expects from a vehicle in this price range.

The 306-horsepower V6 is energetic to say the least, easily matching or bettering its competitors' acceleration. While the IS 250C's smaller V6 boasts better fuel economy, the 350C is the choice for those who need that extra bit of get-up-and-go. And although acceleration may be brisk, the IS is still tuned for comfort rather than spirited driving.

Overall, the 2010 Lexus IS 350C is a civilized touring convertible that'll make you feel good about a weekend drive through the country. However, the BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Volvo C70 will do that for about the same price without the functional and styling compromises the IS C makes. In this way, the IS C doesn't quite clear the bar for a class-leading classic convertible.