Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 121,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,989
- 125,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 62,069 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$20,998
- 94,100 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,599
- 51,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900
- 103,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
- 73,396 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,076
- 144,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,750
- 106,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,121
- 53,833 miles
$23,433
- 52,055 miles
$22,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 350 C searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350 C
Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 350 C
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating516 Reviews
Report abuse
Ryki,04/16/2010
Have had the IS350C for 2 months now. Love the comfort of the vehicle. The interior is great. I even like the exterior styling. It has a big rea, but with that comes 13 Cu. Ft. of Cargo Space, important to me. Acceleration is awesome. I read the review in Car and Driver and have to disagree with their comments. Traded in a 2003 Audi A 4 Cabrio. This Car smokes that and the Audi 5 Conv. A Four Banger with Rag Top, a little dated. The Infinity G37Conv. Tiny inside, with the top down it shakes like a wet dog. The BMW 335i Conv. Nice Car but load it up like the Lexus and its $10K more with less equipment. In my opinion the Lexus beats them all. BMW more Sporty, but Lexus more Cruiser. Suits Me.
Related Lexus IS 350 C info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Bronx NY
- Used Lexus RX 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Worcester MA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017 New Orleans LA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020