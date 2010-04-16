Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" 5-Spoke Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel.*** front line ready , with navigation, these are 310 HP, WITH RECTRATABLE HARD TOP, ITS 2 CARS IN ONE !!! RARE CAR NEW . EVER RARER PREOWNED IN THIS CONDITION , comes with our world class warranty This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This low mileage Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top . Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. The incredible 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. The handling and stopping power of this Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is enhanced by the recently replaced tires. The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, attractive styling, standard safety features, and Terrific overall performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFE2C2XA2504614

Stock: A2504614

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020