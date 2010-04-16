Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C for Sale Near Me

11 listings
IS 350 C Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 C in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C

    121,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 C in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C

    125,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 C in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C

    62,069 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 C in White
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350 C

    94,100 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 C in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C

    51,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 C in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C

    103,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 C in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350 C

    73,396 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,076

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350 C in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350 C

    144,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,750

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350 C in White
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350 C

    106,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,121

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 350 C in White
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 350 C

    53,833 miles

    $23,433

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 350 C in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 350 C

    52,055 miles

    $22,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350 C

Overall Consumer Rating
516 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Great Car. Fun to Drive.
Ryki,04/16/2010
Have had the IS350C for 2 months now. Love the comfort of the vehicle. The interior is great. I even like the exterior styling. It has a big rea, but with that comes 13 Cu. Ft. of Cargo Space, important to me. Acceleration is awesome. I read the review in Car and Driver and have to disagree with their comments. Traded in a 2003 Audi A 4 Cabrio. This Car smokes that and the Audi 5 Conv. A Four Banger with Rag Top, a little dated. The Infinity G37Conv. Tiny inside, with the top down it shakes like a wet dog. The BMW 335i Conv. Nice Car but load it up like the Lexus and its $10K more with less equipment. In my opinion the Lexus beats them all. BMW more Sporty, but Lexus more Cruiser. Suits Me.
