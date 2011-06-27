Vehicle overview

Sometimes, compromise is a good thing. Without it, we would forever be wrapped in deadlock and a comfortable middle ground wouldn't exist. The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C is a prime example of how advantages can be taken in compromise. One admirable feature might negatively impact the vehicle in another area, but on the whole, this Lexus convertible represents a solid choice for drivers who want a little of everything.

A retractable hardtop-style convertible provides plenty of advantages. First of all, the electrically powered top goes up or down in a mere 20 seconds. In terms of safety and security, it's certainly a good thing to have a steel shell instead of a piece of cloth between you and the elements (or a thief with a box cutter). The IS 350 C's retractable roof provides even more enticement with its tightly sealed gaps that reduce wind noise to a hush. The compromises come in the form of reduced trunk space when the top is stowed, reduced rear visibility and a rather ungainly appearance from behind.

Concessions have been made in other areas as well. The IS 350 C's suspension ably insulates the passengers from ruts and bumps, but will disappoint drivers looking for lively handling. Having rear seats in a convertible adds convenience, but the limited space back there makes them appropriate for the smallest of passengers only. One area free of compromise, however, is the high-quality interior that is synonymous with the Lexus nameplate.

The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C isn't the only choice for a luxury convertible, with competitors presenting their own strengths and weaknesses. Within this price range, the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are all worth consideration. Shoppers who place a low priority on performance could be well served by the nearly identical and more affordable Lexus IS 250 C, which is covered in a separate review.