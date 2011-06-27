  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2011 Lexus IS 350 C Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior
  • smooth ride quality
  • all-weather hardtop
  • many safety features
  • golfer-friendly trunk.
  • Poor rear visibility
  • limited top-down trunk space
  • cramped backseat
  • rear end looks awkward.
List Price Estimate
$10,303 - $16,439
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C delivers high levels of comfort and refinement in a hardtop convertible, but it's not without a few compromises.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes, compromise is a good thing. Without it, we would forever be wrapped in deadlock and a comfortable middle ground wouldn't exist. The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C is a prime example of how advantages can be taken in compromise. One admirable feature might negatively impact the vehicle in another area, but on the whole, this Lexus convertible represents a solid choice for drivers who want a little of everything.

A retractable hardtop-style convertible provides plenty of advantages. First of all, the electrically powered top goes up or down in a mere 20 seconds. In terms of safety and security, it's certainly a good thing to have a steel shell instead of a piece of cloth between you and the elements (or a thief with a box cutter). The IS 350 C's retractable roof provides even more enticement with its tightly sealed gaps that reduce wind noise to a hush. The compromises come in the form of reduced trunk space when the top is stowed, reduced rear visibility and a rather ungainly appearance from behind.

Concessions have been made in other areas as well. The IS 350 C's suspension ably insulates the passengers from ruts and bumps, but will disappoint drivers looking for lively handling. Having rear seats in a convertible adds convenience, but the limited space back there makes them appropriate for the smallest of passengers only. One area free of compromise, however, is the high-quality interior that is synonymous with the Lexus nameplate.

The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C isn't the only choice for a luxury convertible, with competitors presenting their own strengths and weaknesses. Within this price range, the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are all worth consideration. Shoppers who place a low priority on performance could be well served by the nearly identical and more affordable Lexus IS 250 C, which is covered in a separate review.

2011 Lexus IS 350 C models

The four-passenger 2011 Lexus IS 350 C is a retractable-hardtop convertible that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. Standard equipment on the IS 350 C includes 17-inch wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (includes two-way lumbar control), leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are the Safety Connect telematics system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The Navigation System package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, Bluetooth phonebook downloading, a rearview camera, voice commands, real-time traffic and other information, and Lexus Enform (enhanced telematics features). A 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system can be added to the navigation system. The Luxury package adds xenon headlamps, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming outside mirrors, automatic wipers, driver memory functions, ventilated front seats and wood trim.

Stand-alone options include a few of the items listed in the above packages, plus 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control with Lexus' Pre-Collision System.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Lexus IS 350 C sees only a few interior and exterior cosmetic changes, the most prominent being optional LED daytime running lights.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 306 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that includes manual shift control.

An Edmunds test of an IS 350 C (fitted with plenty of optional F Sport performance accessories) yielded a 0-60-mph time of 5.9 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

The IS 350 C comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front-seat side curtain airbags, front-seat knee airbags and Lexus Safety Connect emergency telematics. Included with the optional adaptive cruise control is Lexus' Pre-Collision System, which can retract the front seatbelts and activate brake assist immediately when the driver presses the brake pedal if an impending collision is detected.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Lexus IS 350 C (again with the F Sport upgrades) came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 111 feet.

Driving

Top up or down, the 2011 Lexus IS 350 C delivers high levels of refinement. The body structure is shake-free even when driving over rough pavement, and the folding hardtop provides impressive isolation from highway wind noise. Acceleration is significantly quicker than its IS 250 C twin, so for drivers who desire more lively performance, the IS 350 C is the obvious choice. The soft suspension and lifeless steering are tuned more for comfort than spirited handling, but the optional F Sport dealer accessory parts are able to add some spice to the mix.

Interior

The 2011 Lexus IS 350 C boasts first-class accommodations in terms of premium materials and sporty design. As expected from any Lexus, fit and finish is top notch. The navigation controls feature a mix of physical and touchscreen buttons for intuitive operation. Unfortunately, some climate and audio controls are also run through the touchscreen display and cannot be adjusted when you're viewing the navigation system.

Whether the top is raised or lowered, the IS 350 C's climate control automatically adjusts fan speed and distribution to maintain optimum comfort. The audio system also adapts to al frescomotoring by adjusting the equalizer settings based on wind noise.

Convertibles generally place little emphasis on rear seat comfort, and the IS 350 C is no different. With one of the smallest backseats in its class, space is at a premium for even the smallest of passengers. As with most retractable hardtops, trunk space is significantly reduced when the top is stowed. At its maximum, the trunk offers a decent capacity of 10.8 cubic feet. With the top folded, that figure drops to a puny 2.4 cubes. Fortunately, what remaining space there is will still accommodate a golf bag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lexus IS 350 C.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Shake, Rattle and Squeek.
roddy102,11/08/2011
Fun car to drive. Good acceleration, and decent handling. Lot of bells and whistles. Good bang for the buck, except constant problems with roof. rattle after rattle. Have taken the car back to the dealer 4 times for roof problems. Going back today again because the roof has stopped rattiling but is now squeeking.
Watch out german imports!
lexkev33,07/31/2011
So its funny how this car is so over looked by the likes of BMW and Audi. If you like a hard ride from Germany then this car is not for you! Which ever ISC you choose the ride and handling is pure luxury. The 250c which I test drove has sufficient power for round the town cruising and was fun to drive. I ended up with the 350c which had all the same bells and whistle as far as option packages. The starfire pearl with saddle interior my dealer could only locate for me in a 350c, so I spent more on the car than I wanted too but I am not sorry now... the horse power is next to that of a V8 with far better fuel economy. Every aspect and detail of fit, finish, ride and comfort is unparalleled and I suggest this car as a top choice if you are looking for a convertible. The Optional wind screen for 695 bucks is a waste of time and money, it serves no purpose and flaps in the wind. Yes, the trunk space is very small when the top is down, but if you want a drop top then you accept that in advance. I have no issues with my iphone and the wireless blue tooth. Lexus has done a commendable job with the ISC, and Yes, it turns heads and it is fun to drive top up or down. You will not be sorry for making this your first choice!
Do not buy if Iphone user
4tim Lecus owner,11/30/2010
I am a four time Lexus owner. Just picked up a new IS350C. My Iphone Voice Dial feature no longer works. Iphone Voice dial worked fine on 2007 RX350. Dealer and Lexus Bluetooth engineer verified bug. Told me no fix was promised or in the pipeline for the future. Do not buy this car if you are an iphone user.
Perfect fun car...
Mark Morgan,08/13/2020
2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have put more than 20k miles on this car since buying it used as a 4th car two years ago. It is bullet-proof, and incredibly fun to drive. I drove 6,000 miles over three weeks with three sons, couped up in this thing last summer. Added a hitch receiver and a basket for cargo.
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 Lexus IS 350 C
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
More about the 2011 Lexus IS 350 C

Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C Overview

The Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 C is offered in the following submodels: IS 350 C Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

